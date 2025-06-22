Unusual picture from the Midwest - Dortmund bench with umbrellas. Screenshot X/Dortmund

BVB coach Niko Kovac repeatedly made the heat in the USA a topic of discussion and referred to the players as "grilled chickens" after the shaky win against Mamelodi. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has no sympathy for this.

Straight talk from the keeper: Gregor Kobel was angry despite Borussia Dortmund's must-win against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Club World Cup. The BVB goalkeeper croaked in a hoarse voice after the 4:3 win against the South Africans in Cincinnati on Saturday. "You can't say much positive apart from the result," said the Swiss. "The fact is that we certainly shouldn't get three goals. It's also a fact that we shouldn't be scoring goals the way they are."

Kobel couldn't do anything with the references made by most of the other Dortmund players to the difficult weather conditions at well over 30 degrees at lunchtime. "It's summer. It's clear that it's hot. Of course it's easier to run when it's 15 degrees and drizzling rain. But football is also played in summer. We have to be able to deal with that," Kobel grumbled.

BVB had already led 4:1 against the South African record champions from Pretoria, but still had to tremble towards the end. "You have to finish games like this differently," criticized coach Niko Kovac, but otherwise did not want to be too harsh on his team: "The lads pushed themselves to the limit."

Kobel, of course, took a completely different view. "On the positive side, we scored four goals. That was good. But there wasn't much else," said the 27-year-old. "The positioning wasn't right. It was similar to the first game: too much watching."

Substitutes in the dressing room, wet towels: BVB try a lot

Kovac had already pointed out the conditions before the game and made them an issue. Dortmund had left the substitutes in the air-conditioned dressing room at short notice, as the substitutes' benches at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati are in the blazing sun. "We also had cooling sticks and ice-cold wet towels with us. We're already giving it a lot of thought," said Kovac, who also attributed the slow pace of the game to the temperatures: "The players have to be fried like a rotisserie chicken."

There is no real improvement in sight. Wednesday's final group game against HD Ulsan from South Africa in Cincinnati is forecast to be more than 35 degrees Celsius in the afternoon when the game kicks off at 3.00 pm local time.

