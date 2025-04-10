BVB's return to a back four surprised many in the 4-0 defeat in Barcelona. However, according to coach Niko Kovac, the debacle was not due to the system, which had not worked properly before. Goalie Gregor Kobel speaks of unnecessary goals conceded.

Kovac criticized the lack of defensive work by wingers Adeyemi and Gittens, but defended the weak full-backs Ryerson and Bensebaini.

Coach Niko Kovac has rejected criticism of his new system change in Borussia Dortmund's Champions League debacle at FC Barcelona. The 4-0 defeat in the quarter-final first leg on Wednesday evening was the result of a collective defensive failure.

"That was not a problem of a back four or back five," said Kovac, who had recently achieved two convincing victories against the ball in the Bundesliga after switching to a back five. The classic four-man defense formation had not really worked before.

For the game in Barcelona, however, he surprisingly switched back to exactly this system. The full-backs Julian Ryerson and Ramy Bensebaini in particular looked very poor on several occasions.

Kovac warns his players ahead of game at Bayern

"Our full-backs were also left on their own", Kovac defended them and criticized the lack of support from the wingers Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Gittens.

With a view to the important prestige duel at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday, the BVB coach was clear: "We will defend much better and much more than we did today. Because without defending, you will also have problems in Munich."

Kovac justified the return to a back four with Barcelona's attacking strength in view of the "world-class strikers" Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, who were all successful on Wednesday. "If you play with a five-man back line by default, you can't relieve the pressure here at all," argued the BVB coach.

Support from the team of sporting director Kehl

Kovac received support from the players and sporting director Sebastian Kehl. "I don't think it was down to the tactics," said Kehl, while captain Emre Can told DAZN: "It has nothing to do with the system. It has to do with the fact that everyone gives everything and is prepared to go over a pain point."

In the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, not even a miracle can help the Bundesliga eighth-placed team. "We want to put on a good face in the second leg and try to win the game. We owe it to our fans," said Can. "The result is frustrating, of course. To make up four goals against a team like that is a plank. That's perhaps not very realistic," said BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The national team goalkeeper was disappointed: "It wasn't necessary to score four goals here. We could have scored one or two. It's super frustrating to go into the second leg with such a starting position."