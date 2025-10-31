Serhou Guirassy provides the highlight in an uneventful match Keystone

Borussia Dortmund win Friday's match of the 9th Bundesliga round. Gregor Kobel kept a clean sheet for the sixth time this season in the 1:0 win at Augsburg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three days after winning on penalties in the 2nd Cup round against Frankfurt, Dortmund did not set off any fireworks. They stood well at the back and took advantage of one of the few opportunities Augsburg offered them up front.

Serhou Guirassy scored the only goal in an uneventful match. The 29-year-old striker benefited from a mishap in the Augsburg defense in the 37th minute and kept his cool in front of goal. The home team, with Fabian Rieder playing through, showed a clear improvement on the 6-0 defeat against Leipzig. Nevertheless, it was not enough to secure a point.

While BVB jumped up to second place, at least until Saturday, it was a week to forget for Augsburg. Within seven days - during the week, coach Sandro Wagner's team were knocked out of the cup against second-division side Bochum - they suffered three defeats.

Telegram and table:

Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund 0:1 (0:1). - Goal: 37. Guirassy 0:1 - Remarks: Augsburg with Rieder, without Zesiger (substitute). Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Saturday: Mainz 05 - Werder Bremen 15.30. RB Leipzig - VfB Stuttgart 15.30. Union Berlin - SC Freiburg 15.30. St. Pauli - Borussia Mönchengladbach 15.30. Heidenheim - Eintracht Frankfurt 15.30. Bayern Munich - Bayer Leverkusen 18.30. - Sunday: 1. FC Köln - Hamburger SV 15.30. Wolfsburg - Hoffenheim 17.30.

1. Bayern Munich 8/24 (30:4). 2. Borussia Dortmund 9/20 (15:6). 3. RB Leipzig 8/19 (16:9). 4. VfB Stuttgart 8/18 (13:7). 5. Bayer Leverkusen 8/17 (18:11). 6. Eintracht Frankfurt 8/13 (21:18). 7. Hoffenheim 8/13 (15:13). 8. 1. FC Köln 8/11 (12:11). 9. Werder Bremen 8/11 (12:16). 10. Union Berlin 8/10 (11:15). 11. SC Freiburg 8/9 (11:13). 12. Wolfsburg 8/8 (9:13). 13. Hamburger SV 8/8 (7:11). 14. St. Pauli 8/7 (8:14). 15. Augsburg 9/7 (12:21). 16. Mainz 05 8/4 (9:16). 17. Heidenheim 8/4 (7:16). 18. Borussia Mönchengladbach 8/3 (6:18).