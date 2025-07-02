BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel puts in a strong performance in the round of 16 against Monterrey Keystone

Borussia Dortmund are the last team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. The team with Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel wins 2:1 against Monterrey.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A brace from Serhou Guirassy in Dortmund's strong first half was enough to secure victory for BVB, who slowed down even more in the second half. German Berterame scored the equalizer for Monterrey, who were repeatedly denied by the strong Kobel until the end of the game.

BVB are now a further 13.125 million US dollars richer and will face Xabi Alonso's Real in the quarter-finals in East Rutherford on Sunday night (4.00 am). However, Dortmund will be without new top star Jobe Bellingham and will miss his brother's duel with former Dortmund player Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old Englishman saw a completely unnecessary yellow card early on - his second in the current tournament.

With Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, Germany, like Brazil (Fluminense and Palmeiras), now has two representatives in the quarter-finals. They will be joined by one representative each from England (Chelsea), France (Paris Saint-Germain), Spain (Real Madrid) and Saudi Arabia (Al-Hilal).

