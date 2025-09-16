After a successful start in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund are looking forward to their first match in the Champions League. The clash against Juventus Turin brings back fond memories for the Germans.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was at the end of May 1997 when Borussia Dortmund celebrated the greatest success in the club's history. In Munich of all places, the team with Swiss striker Stéphane Chapuisat beat Juventus Turin 3:1 to win the Champions League title. Dortmund were the first German team to win the competition, which was reformed in 1992, and Chapuisat was the first of the now four Swiss players to lift the trophy.

Since then, the two teams have only met twice in a competitive match. In March 2015, Juventus returned the favor with two wins and a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Coach Kovac dampens the euphoria

Now it's time for another reunion with the Italian record champions (live on blue Sport from 21:00). Both clubs can look forward to the clash with optimism after a good start to the season. Juve have full points after three rounds, with coach Igor Tudor's team celebrating a spectacular 4:3 victory over Inter Milan in the "Derby d'Italia" on Saturday.

Gregor Kobel and Jobe Bellingham look ahead to the Champions League clash with Juventus Turin Keystone

BVB responded to the bitter 3:3 against St. Pauli at the start of the championship with two commanding victories against Union Berlin and Heidenheim. Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unbeatable on both occasions. However, it was not him but a team-mate from the forward line who was particularly euphoric on Saturday. "We want to become champions," Maximilian Beier said confidently.

A statement that did not sit well with Niko Kovac. "I'll drive that out of him," said Dortmund's coach with a grin. It is not in the 53-year-old's nature to make overly brash statements at this early stage of the season. Kovac, a hard worker through and through, is well aware of the club's recent past. The Black & Yellows have sometimes struggled to find the right balance between ambition on the one hand and humility on the other.

Real kick off against Marseille

In addition to the German-Italian clash in Turin, there are two other matches on Tuesday between teams from the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga. Athletic Bilbao welcome Arsenal, while Europa League winners Tottenham play Villarreal in front of a home crowd.

Real Madrid, the Champions League team par excellence, are also in action in the first round of the league phase on Tuesday, which is spread over three days. The Spanish record champions will face Olympique Marseille. The team from the south of France will be without Ulisses Garcia, who is not registered for the Champions League.

You might also be interested in this