Gregor Kobel made an impression in the past Bundesliga season. Keystone

Nati goalkeeper Gregor Kobel once again defends his place at the top of the "Kicker" ranking of Bundesliga goalkeepers.

SDA

The German football magazine "Kicker" published its summer ranking on Thursday, which is based on performances in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

The Swiss international goalkeeper in the service of Borussia Dortmund was not ranked in the "world class" category, but as international class. However, the 26-year-old was already at the top of the podium in the winter and last summer.

Mats Hummels came out on top among the central defenders. The 35-year-old was classified as "international class". Despite performing well at Borussia Dortmund this summer, the 2014 world champion was no longer offered a contract and is currently looking for a job. The veteran should be happy to add the award from "Kicker" to his CV.

Kicker will only announce the ranking list for the other positions in the coming days. National team captain Granit Xhaka is likely to be highly rated among the central midfielders.

Kicker ranking of goalkeepers World class : None.

International class :

1. Gregor Kobel, Dortmund

2. Lukas Hradecky, Leverkusen

3. Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig

4. Manuel Neuer, Bayern

National class:

5. Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim

6. Kevin Müller, Heidenheim

7. Michael Zetterer, Werder Bremen

8. Alexander Nübel, Stuttgart

9. Frederik Rönnow, Union Berlin Show more

Kicker ranking central defense World class :

None

International class

1. Mats Hummels, Dortmund

2. Jonathan Tah, Leverkusen

3. Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart, new Bayern Munich)

4. Nico Schlotterbeck, Dortmund

5. Waldemar Anton, Stuttgart

6. Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen

National class:

7. Marco Friedl, Werder Bremen

8. Eric Dier, Bayern Munich

9. Mathjis de Ligt, Bayern Munich

10. Piero Hincapié, Leverkusen

11. Sepp van der Berg, Mainz (new Liverpool).

12. Jospi Stanisic, Leverkusen

13. Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Mainz

14. Willy Orban, RB Leipzig

15. Patrick Mainka, Heidenheim

16. Anthony Rouault, Stuttgart

17. Maxence Lacroix, Wolfsburg

18. Julian Chabot, Cologne (new Stuttgart)

19. Keven Schlotterbeck, Bochum (new Augsburg)

20. Willian Pacho, Frankfurt

21. Robin Koch, Frankfurt Show more

SDA