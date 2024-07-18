  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Kicker" ranking Kobel named best Bundesliga goalie for the third time in a row

SDA

18.7.2024 - 18:03

Gregor Kobel made an impression in the past Bundesliga season.
Gregor Kobel made an impression in the past Bundesliga season.
Keystone

Nati goalkeeper Gregor Kobel once again defends his place at the top of the "Kicker" ranking of Bundesliga goalkeepers.

18.7.2024 - 18:03

The German football magazine "Kicker" published its summer ranking on Thursday, which is based on performances in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

The Swiss international goalkeeper in the service of Borussia Dortmund was not ranked in the "world class" category, but as international class. However, the 26-year-old was already at the top of the podium in the winter and last summer.

Mats Hummels came out on top among the central defenders. The 35-year-old was classified as "international class". Despite performing well at Borussia Dortmund this summer, the 2014 world champion was no longer offered a contract and is currently looking for a job. The veteran should be happy to add the award from "Kicker" to his CV.

Kicker will only announce the ranking list for the other positions in the coming days. National team captain Granit Xhaka is likely to be highly rated among the central midfielders.

Kicker ranking of goalkeepers

  • World class: None.
  • International class:
    1. Gregor Kobel, Dortmund
    2. Lukas Hradecky, Leverkusen
    3. Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig
    4. Manuel Neuer, Bayern
  • National class:
    5. Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim
    6. Kevin Müller, Heidenheim
    7. Michael Zetterer, Werder Bremen
    8. Alexander Nübel, Stuttgart
    9. Frederik Rönnow, Union Berlin
Show more

Kicker ranking central defense

  • World class:
    None
    International class
    1. Mats Hummels, Dortmund
    2. Jonathan Tah, Leverkusen
    3. Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart, new Bayern Munich)
    4. Nico Schlotterbeck, Dortmund
    5. Waldemar Anton, Stuttgart
    6. Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen
  • National class:
    7. Marco Friedl, Werder Bremen
    8. Eric Dier, Bayern Munich
    9. Mathjis de Ligt, Bayern Munich
    10. Piero Hincapié, Leverkusen
    11. Sepp van der Berg, Mainz (new Liverpool).
    12. Jospi Stanisic, Leverkusen
    13. Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Mainz
    14. Willy Orban, RB Leipzig
    15. Patrick Mainka, Heidenheim
    16. Anthony Rouault, Stuttgart
    17. Maxence Lacroix, Wolfsburg
    18. Julian Chabot, Cologne (new Stuttgart)
    19. Keven Schlotterbeck, Bochum (new Augsburg)
    20. Willian Pacho, Frankfurt
    21. Robin Koch, Frankfurt
Show more

SDA

More from the department

Mixed test match results. Will Maassen's Super League debut at FC St.Gallen be a success?

Mixed test match resultsWill Maassen's Super League debut at FC St.Gallen be a success?

Goalkeeper question settled. Von Ballmoos number 1 at YB - Racioppi on his way out

Goalkeeper question settledVon Ballmoos number 1 at YB - Racioppi on his way out

5 new faces in the Super League. Jovic's godson joins FCZ - FCL sign Stankovic's son

5 new faces in the Super LeagueJovic's godson joins FCZ - FCL sign Stankovic's son