4 Swiss National Team Stars in the "Kicker" Rankings
Kobel Named Top Bundesliga Goalie Again – Manzambi Also Reaches “International Class”
Gregor Kobel (left) and Johan Manzambi have impressed both at the club and on the national team.
www.imago-images.de
Every six months, *Kicker* publishes a ranking of the best players in the Bundesliga. Four Swiss players are among them: Gregor Kobel, Nico Elvedi, Johan Manzambi, and Fabian Rieder.
The German soccer magazine “Kicker” has published its summer rankings, which are based on performances in the second half of the 2025–26 season.
Among the goalkeepers, Gregor Kobel once again stood out. The 28-year-old from Zurich is classified as “International Class” in the rankings. His current rating is as follows:
“Set the Dortmund club record with a total of 15 games without conceding a goal. The winner of the winter rankings once again showcased his well-known strengths on the line with great reflexes during this half of the season, but also distinguished himself with his command of the penalty area. He never received a rating lower than 3.0 in the league, but in the Champions League playoffs, he made a costly mispass in Bergamo that led to the team’s elimination. However, at the World Cup, he was once again a flawless and confident backbone for Switzerland, decided the penalty shootout in the Round of 16 against Colombia, and was named “Player of the Match.”»
Kicker Goalkeeper Rankings
- World-class: None.
- International Division:
1. Gregor Kobel, Dortmund
2. Noah Atubolu, Freiburg
3. Daniel Heuer Fernandes, Hamburg
4. Jonas Urbig, Bavaria
- National League:
5. Mio Backhaus, Bremen
6. Nicolas Moritz, Gladbach
7. Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim
8. Alexander Nübel, Stuttgart
9. Daniel Batz, Mainz
10. Manuel Neuer, Bayern
11. Maarten Vandevoordt, Leipzig
In central defense, Nico Elvedi made the list. *Kicker* writes about the 29-year-old Gladbach player:
KEYSTONE
"Nico Elvedi put in some impressive performances for the Swiss national team, particularly in the World Cup knockout matches, delivering strong performances in the 2-0 win over Algeria (grade 2.5), in the penalty shootout victory over Colombia (2.0), and even in the bitter 1-3 loss to Argentina in extra time (2.5). Even before that, he was a mainstay for the Swiss national team. These performances made up for his weaker league matches (five times rated 4.0 or lower, down to 5.5) while playing for Gladbach. Otherwise, in a difficult season for Borussia, Elvedi was one of the few bright spots thanks to his precise long passes, low error rate, and numerous last-minute saves. The *kicker* editorial team voted unanimously to place the Swiss player at the top of the National Class.»
Kicker Rankings: Center Back
- World Class: None
- International Class:
1. Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich
2. Matthias Ginter, Freiburg
3. Jonathan Tah, Bayern
4. Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen
5. Nico Schlotterbeck, Dortmund
6. Jeff Chabot, Stuttgart
7. Luka Vuskovic, Hamburg
- National League:
8. Nico Elvedi, Gladbach
9. Waldemar Anton, Dortmund
10. Nicolas Capaldo, Hamburg
11. Albian Hajdari, Hoffenheim
12. Ozan Kabak, Hoffenheim
13. Ramy Bensebaini, Dortmund
14. Finn Jeltsch, Stuttgart
15. Min-Jae Kim, Bayern Munich
16. Patrick Mainka, Heidenheim
17. Jarell Quansah, Leverkusen
Johan Manzambi, who ranks third in central midfield, doesn't quite make the cut for the "international class."
“At the World Cup, Johan Manzambi’s star undoubtedly really began to shine on the international stage as well. Five points (three goals, two assists) in four appearances for Switzerland proved once again what an exceptional player has matured at SC Freiburg—a reputation he had long since earned at the Bundesliga level. With seven goals and eleven assists in 47 competitive matches last season, he had already become the subject of speculation on the transfer market even before the tournament,” according to *Kicker*.
“This is also due to his versatility: Just as he does on the national team, the 20-year-old can play in a more attacking role, on the wing, as a number 10, or as a number 8—though in Breisgau, he was mostly called upon to play as the attacking half of the double-six. Occasionally, he let himself get carried away and made some careless mistakes, but the way he stepped up again during the decisive phase of the season—particularly in the Europa League—revealed just how much potential Manzambi still has. In July, his transfer to Aston Villa for a transfer fee package—including potential bonuses—of just under 70 million euros made him by far Freiburg’s new record sale.»
Kicker Rankings for Defensive/Central Midfielders
- World-class: None.
- International Division:
1. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich
2. Kaishu Sano, Mainz
3. Johan Manzambi, Freiburg
- National League:
4. Felix Nmecha, Dortmund
5. Tom Bischof, Bayern Munich
6. Leon Avdullahu, Hoffenheim
7. Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart
8. Leon Goretzka, Bayern
9. Alex Garcia, Leverkusen
10. Marcel Sabitzer, Dortmund
11. Wouter Burger, Hoffenheim
12. Xaver Schlager, RB Leipzig
13. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Hamburg
14. Jens Stage, Bremen
15. Nicolas Seiwald, RB Leipzig
16. Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bayern Munich
Fabian Rieder also earned a spot among the elite—finishing 13th (national division).
IMAGO/DeFodi Images
"If soccer had plus-minus statistics like basketball or hockey, Fabian Rieder would have had a disappointing World Cup. The Swiss player was not on the field for any of his team’s goals until the quarterfinals. On top of that, he missed a huge chance against Algeria. Things went much better for him at FC Augsburg, where he contributed three goals, two assists, and several strong performances,” writes the trade magazine.
This year, only Michael Olise (offensive winger, Bayern) and Harry Kane (forward, Bayern) made it into the illustrious “world-class” circle.
Kicker Rankings: Outside Forward (Offensive)
- World Class:
1. Michael Olise, Bayern Munich
- International Division:
2. Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich
3. Yan Diomande, RB Leipzig
- National League:
4. Chris Führich, Stuttgart
5. Bazoumana Touré, Hoffenheim
6. Lennart Karl, Bayern Munich
7. Antonio Nusa, RB Leipzig
8. Jamie Leweling, Stuttgart
9. Niklas Beste, Freiburg
10. Jakub Kaminski, Cologne
11. Brajan Gruda, RB Leipzig
12. Vincenzo Grifo, Freiburg
13. Fabian Rieder, Augsburg
14. Alexander Prass, Hoffenheim
Kicker Rankings: Attack
- World Class:
1. Harry Kane, Bayern Munich
- International Class
2. Deniz Undav, Stuttgart
- National League
3. Igor Matanovic, Freiburg
4. Fisnik Asllani, Hoffenheim
5. Serhou Guirassy, Dortmund
6. Patrick Schick, Leverkusen
7. Ermedin Demirovic, Stuttgart
8. Said El Mala, Cologne
9. Ragnar Ache, Cologne
10. Philipp Tietz, Mainz
Kicker Rankings: Outside Defender (Defensive)
- World-class: None.
- International Division:
1. Julian Ryerson, Dortmund
2. Alejandro Grimaldo, Leverkusen
3. Konrad Laimer, Bayern Munich
- National League
4. Vladimir Coufal, Hoffenheim
5. Maximilian Mittelstädt, Stuttgart
6. David Raum, RB Leipzig
7. Josip Stanisic, Bayern Munich
8. Nathaniel Brown, Frankfurt
9. Phlipp Treu, Freiburg