Every six months, *Kicker* publishes a ranking of the best players in the Bundesliga. Four Swiss players are among them: Gregor Kobel, Nico Elvedi, Johan Manzambi, and Fabian Rieder.

The German soccer magazine “Kicker” has published its summer rankings, which are based on performances in the second half of the 2025–26 season.

Among the goalkeepers, Gregor Kobel once again stood out. The 28-year-old from Zurich is classified as “International Class” in the rankings. His current rating is as follows:

“Set the Dortmund club record with a total of 15 games without conceding a goal. The winner of the winter rankings once again showcased his well-known strengths on the line with great reflexes during this half of the season, but also distinguished himself with his command of the penalty area. He never received a rating lower than 3.0 in the league, but in the Champions League playoffs, he made a costly mispass in Bergamo that led to the team’s elimination. However, at the World Cup, he was once again a flawless and confident backbone for Switzerland, decided the penalty shootout in the Round of 16 against Colombia, and was named “Player of the Match.”»

Kicker Goalkeeper Rankings World-class : None.

: None. International Division :

1. Gregor Kobel, Dortmund

2. Noah Atubolu, Freiburg

3. Daniel Heuer Fernandes, Hamburg

4. Jonas Urbig, Bavaria

: 1. Dortmund 2. Noah Atubolu, Freiburg 3. Daniel Heuer Fernandes, Hamburg 4. Jonas Urbig, Bavaria National League:

5. Mio Backhaus, Bremen

6. Nicolas Moritz, Gladbach

7. Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim

8. Alexander Nübel, Stuttgart

9. Daniel Batz, Mainz

10. Manuel Neuer, Bayern

11. Maarten Vandevoordt, Leipzig

In central defense, Nico Elvedi made the list. *Kicker* writes about the 29-year-old Gladbach player:

KEYSTONE

"Nico Elvedi put in some impressive performances for the Swiss national team, particularly in the World Cup knockout matches, delivering strong performances in the 2-0 win over Algeria (grade 2.5), in the penalty shootout victory over Colombia (2.0), and even in the bitter 1-3 loss to Argentina in extra time (2.5). Even before that, he was a mainstay for the Swiss national team. These performances made up for his weaker league matches (five times rated 4.0 or lower, down to 5.5) while playing for Gladbach. Otherwise, in a difficult season for Borussia, Elvedi was one of the few bright spots thanks to his precise long passes, low error rate, and numerous last-minute saves. The *kicker* editorial team voted unanimously to place the Swiss player at the top of the National Class.»

Kicker Rankings: Center Back World Class : None

: None International Class:

1. Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich

2. Matthias Ginter, Freiburg

3. Jonathan Tah, Bayern

4. Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen

5. Nico Schlotterbeck, Dortmund

6. Jeff Chabot, Stuttgart

7. Luka Vuskovic, Hamburg

1. Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich 2. Matthias Ginter, Freiburg 3. Jonathan Tah, Bayern 4. Edmond Tapsoba, Leverkusen 5. Nico Schlotterbeck, Dortmund 6. Jeff Chabot, Stuttgart 7. Luka Vuskovic, Hamburg National League:

8. Nico Elvedi, Gladbach

9. Waldemar Anton, Dortmund

10. Nicolas Capaldo, Hamburg

11. Albian Hajdari, Hoffenheim

12. Ozan Kabak, Hoffenheim

13. Ramy Bensebaini, Dortmund

14. Finn Jeltsch, Stuttgart

15. Min-Jae Kim, Bayern Munich

16. Patrick Mainka, Heidenheim

17. Jarell Quansah, Leverkusen

Johan Manzambi, who ranks third in central midfield, doesn't quite make the cut for the "international class."

“At the World Cup, Johan Manzambi’s star undoubtedly really began to shine on the international stage as well. Five points (three goals, two assists) in four appearances for Switzerland proved once again what an exceptional player has matured at SC Freiburg—a reputation he had long since earned at the Bundesliga level. With seven goals and eleven assists in 47 competitive matches last season, he had already become the subject of speculation on the transfer market even before the tournament,” according to *Kicker*.

“This is also due to his versatility: Just as he does on the national team, the 20-year-old can play in a more attacking role, on the wing, as a number 10, or as a number 8—though in Breisgau, he was mostly called upon to play as the attacking half of the double-six. Occasionally, he let himself get carried away and made some careless mistakes, but the way he stepped up again during the decisive phase of the season—particularly in the Europa League—revealed just how much potential Manzambi still has. In July, his transfer to Aston Villa for a transfer fee package—including potential bonuses—of just under 70 million euros made him by far Freiburg’s new record sale.»

Kicker Rankings for Defensive/Central Midfielders World-class : None.

: None. International Division :

1. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich

2. Kaishu Sano, Mainz

3. Johan Manzambi , Freiburg

: 1. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich 2. Kaishu Sano, Mainz 3. , Freiburg National League:

4. Felix Nmecha, Dortmund

5. Tom Bischof, Bayern Munich

6. Leon Avdullahu, Hoffenheim

7. Angelo Stiller, Stuttgart

8. Leon Goretzka, Bayern

9. Alex Garcia, Leverkusen

10. Marcel Sabitzer, Dortmund

11. Wouter Burger, Hoffenheim

12. Xaver Schlager, RB Leipzig

13. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Hamburg

14. Jens Stage, Bremen

15. Nicolas Seiwald, RB Leipzig

16. Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bayern Munich

Fabian Rieder also earned a spot among the elite—finishing 13th (national division).

IMAGO/DeFodi Images

"If soccer had plus-minus statistics like basketball or hockey, Fabian Rieder would have had a disappointing World Cup. The Swiss player was not on the field for any of his team’s goals until the quarterfinals. On top of that, he missed a huge chance against Algeria. Things went much better for him at FC Augsburg, where he contributed three goals, two assists, and several strong performances,” writes the trade magazine.

This year, only Michael Olise (offensive winger, Bayern) and Harry Kane (forward, Bayern) made it into the illustrious “world-class” circle.

Kicker Rankings: Outside Forward (Offensive) World Class:

1. Michael Olise, Bayern Munich

1. Michael Olise, Bayern Munich International Division :

2. Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich

3. Yan Diomande, RB Leipzig

: 2. Luis Diaz, Bayern Munich 3. Yan Diomande, RB Leipzig National League:

4. Chris Führich, Stuttgart

5. Bazoumana Touré, Hoffenheim

6. Lennart Karl, Bayern Munich

7. Antonio Nusa, RB Leipzig

8. Jamie Leweling, Stuttgart

9. Niklas Beste, Freiburg

10. Jakub Kaminski, Cologne

11. Brajan Gruda, RB Leipzig

12. Vincenzo Grifo, Freiburg

13. Fabian Rieder, Augsburg

14. Alexander Prass, Hoffenheim

Kicker Rankings: Attack World Class:

1. Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

1. Harry Kane, Bayern Munich International Class

2. Deniz Undav, Stuttgart

2. Deniz Undav, Stuttgart National League

3. Igor Matanovic, Freiburg

4. Fisnik Asllani, Hoffenheim

5. Serhou Guirassy, Dortmund

6. Patrick Schick, Leverkusen

7. Ermedin Demirovic, Stuttgart

8. Said El Mala, Cologne

9. Ragnar Ache, Cologne

10. Philipp Tietz, Mainz