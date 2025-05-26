Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is picking up again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Kobel professes his love for Dortmund
The list of interested parties for Gregor Kobel is long. No wonder, after all, the Swiss has been performing strongly in the Bundesliga for years. The Zurich native has been playing for Borussia Dortmund since 2021. Although his contract with BVB runs until 2028, there have been repeated rumors of the 27-year-old's departure. Chelsea in particular are said to have been keen on Kobel, who has also been the new number 1 in the national team since last summer.
However, Kobel recently assured BVB officials that he would not be seeking a transfer this season at least. He explains his reasons in "Bild". "Everyone knows that I feel extremely comfortable in Dortmund. I love the fans, the stadium, the club and the atmosphere. Everyone knows that and sees it when I'm on the pitch. I really appreciate that."
When asked whether he has put his dream of playing in the English Premier League on the back burner, Kobel says: "I can't remember ever saying that this was my dream."
He wants to qualify for the 2026 World Cup with Switzerland. He is currently playing with BVB at the Club World Cup in the USA.
-
After Sané: Galatasaray are interested in two more German internationals
Galatasaray have made an announcement with the signing of Leroy Sané. The 29-year-old German international - who is currently playing for his current employers Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup - signed a lucrative three-year contract this week.
The Turkish champions are apparently interested in other Germans. According to "ajansspor", Bayern winger Serge Gnabry is also being considered by the Bosphorus. The 29-year-old's contract expires in 2026 and his market value is estimated at 22 million euros.
According to "ntvspor", Marc-André ter Stegen is also said to have received an offer. Joan Garcia was recently put in front of the former Barcelona regular goalkeeper. The 33-year-old has played for the Catalans since the summer of 2014 and has been captain for a long time. His contract with Barça is valid until the end of June 2028.
However, Ter Stegen has apparently turned the Turks down and wants to make his mark at Barcelona despite the current adverse circumstances.
-
Gala lures Inter star
According to Sky Sport, Galatasary are also interested in Hakan Calhanoglu. The Inter professional still has a contract in Milan until 2027, but as an ardent Gala fan, he could still imagine a future in his home country. The 31-year-old is an undisputed regular for the Champions League finalists. The 97-time international is worth 35 million euros on the transfer market.
-
Mark van Bommel under discussion as coach in Italy
Former Bayern captain and Wolfsburg coach Mark van Bommel is being discussed as the new head coach of Italian first division club Parma Calcio. According to Sky Italia, initial contacts have already been made between the club and the 48-year-old Dutchman.
Van Bommel played for FC Bayern Munich from 2006 to January 2011 before moving to Italy as a player with AC Milan. As a coach, he won the Belgian championship with FC Royal Antwerp, among others. When he returned to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga in the fall of 2021, however, he had to leave after just nine match days.
Three-time European Cup winners Parma are looking for a new coach because Romanian Cristian Chivu moved to Champions League finalists Inter Milan after the team finished bottom of Serie A. In addition to van Bommel, the two former Italian internationals Alberto Gilardino and Daniele De Rossi are also being considered.
-
Dzeko apparently returns to Serie A
After two seasons in Turkey, Edin Dzeko is apparently set to return to Serie A. According to transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio, the Bosnian is set to join Fiorentina on a one-year contract with an automatic extension option after a certain number of games. The 39-year-old earns 1.8 million euros plus bonuses at the Viola.
Most recently, Dzezo was a striker at Fenerbahçe, where he scored 21 goals and provided 8 assists in 53 games. In Italy, he has already played for AS Roma and Inter.
-
The GOAT stays
The indestructible Pedro is hanging on for another year. The now 37-year-old Spaniard has been playing for Lazio since 2021 and is still a top performer. The winger enjoys cult status, and not just among Lazio fans. Ever since Pedro's goal against Inter in stoppage time of the penultimate round helped rivals Napoli to become champions, the former Barça player has also been extremely popular at Vesuvio.
-
Celestini to fly to Moscow this week
Russian journalists once again confirmed rumors to blue Sport on Sunday that Celestini is to become the new coach at ZSKA Moscow.
The 49-year-old, who led FC Basel to the league title and cup win this season, has already agreed to a contract with the Russian club until 2027 and is due to fly to Moscow this week. The deal has already been signed and will be officially announced in the next few days.
blue Sport presenter Daniel Romano had already reported on the Moscow rumors surrounding Celestini on Saturday.
-
Xhaka talks between Milan and Leverkusen to progress this week
According to Italian media reports, Granit Xhaka is on the verge of a transfer to AC Milan. As the "Gazzetta dello Sport" reported on Sunday, the Swiss is "definitely interested in a move to Italy" and is simply waiting for the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee.
Xhaka himself recently spoke of a return to FCB when saying goodbye to his brother Taulant in Basel, but made it unmistakably clear shortly afterwards that he will not be returning to the Super League this summer.
Instead, his new club will now be AC Milan. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also reported talks on Sunday. The Italian wrote on the "X" platform: "AC Milan want to make Granit Xhaka an official offer. The contacts should take place next week to clarify the terms of the deal."
As the "Gazzetta" further reports, Milan's new sporting director Igli Tare is dreaming of a midfield duo consisting of Luka Modric and Granit Xhaka. The two should be at the heart of the team on the pitch and in the dressing room and lead the team together.
Possible sticking point: Xhaka still has a contract at Leverkusen until 2028 and is therefore unlikely to be a bargain. It remains to be seen how much Milan are prepared to shell out for the Swiss.
-
Spurs take over Mathys Tel for good
The Frenchman is leaving Bayern for good. After his loan spell in the second half of last season, he is moving to Tottenham for good. Tel has signed a contract with the English side, who won the Europa League a few weeks ago, until 2031. The transfer fee is likely to be around 35 million euros.
The striker, who moved from Stade Rennes to the German record champions in 2022, no longer had a future in Munich. He has scored 16 goals in 83 games for the Germans.
Bayern want to use the money to further strengthen their attack. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Rafael Leão (AC Milan) and Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain) are said to be the preferred candidates.
-
Darwin Nuñez about to move to Serie A?
The Uruguayan striker and his employers Liverpool are said to be sizzling. Nuñez, who moved from Benfica to the reigning English champions for €85 million in 2022, has not lived up to the high expectations. In 143 competitive games for the Reds, he has scored 40 goals, too few for a team with big ambitions.
The Uruguayan could therefore leave Liverpool this transfer window. In addition to the usual offers from Saudi Arabia, two Serie A teams are also said to be interested, as reported by the "Gazzetta dello Sport": Napoli and Milan.
Champions Napoli are said to see him as a complement or strike partner for Romelu Lukaku. At Milan, he would provide goals together with the Mexican Santiago Gimenez.
-
Is Fabio Celestini moving to Russia?
It has been official since Friday: FCB champion coach Fabio Celestini is leaving the club. However, it is unclear where the 49-year-old will be heading after his successful stint in Basel. Celestini has been repeatedly linked with a move to Spain in recent weeks, but now Russia has suddenly come into play.
As blue Sport presenter Daniel Romano writes on "X", he has received confirmation from "several Russian journalists" that Celestini is to become the new coach at ZSKA Moscow.
The Russian club has not yet released any information in this regard, but as of Friday Celestini is free to take up a new position.
-
Gyökeres wants to go to Arsenal, not Manchester United
According to media reports from Portugal, hotly courted Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres has turned down a move to top English club Manchester United.
"Gyökeres has said 'no' to Amorim", headlines theRecordon Saturday. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano later took to Twitter to confirm that the Swedish goal machine (54 goals in 52 games) would prefer a move to Arsenal. However, it is far from certain whether a move will go ahead.
One thing is clear: the 27-year-old is determined to leave Sporting this summer and has already threatened the Portuguese club with a strike if the transfer fee is set too high. The striker recently referred to verbal agreements that were not honored by the club.
-
Tel moves to Tottenham for good
According to the German newspaper "Bild", Dutch striker Mathys Tel is now definitely moving from Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur after his loan.
The German champions are set to receive 35 million euros for the transfer. Tottenham had already paid Bayern 10 million euros for the loan.
-
17-year-old goes to Real Madrid for over 60 million euros
17-year-old Franco Mastantuono is moving from River Plate in Argentina to Spanish record champions Real Madrid for 63.2 million euros. This is the most expensive transfer in the history of Argentinian football, his former club in Buenos Aires announced. "Thank you Franco for your commitment and talent. It fills us with pride to see how you have grown at the club," read a statement from River Plate. "We wish you the best for this new stage."
The midfielder has signed a contract in Madrid until 2031. With his appearance in last week's World Cup qualifier against Chile, the 17-year-old became the youngest player to play in an official international match for the Argentinian national team. He is also the youngest goalscorer in River Plate's history.
-
Gattuso to become new Italy coach
Will Italy soon have a national team coach again? Following the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti, preferred candidate Claudio Ranieri recently canceled his appointment. Now Gennaro Gattuso is apparently set to take over the "Squadra Azzurra". The contracts are to be signed in the next few days.
Gattuso himself made 73 international appearances for Italy and won the World Cup in 2006. Gattuso began his coaching career in 2013 as player-coach at FC Sion in Switzerland. Most recently, he was active in Croatia with Hajduk Split.
-
Monaco want Pogba and Fati
According to various international media reports, Paul Pogba is on the verge of a move to AS Monaco. The French midfielder, who has been eligible to play again since March 2025 following an 18-month ban for doping, is currently negotiating a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 club. An agreement could be reached as early as this weekend, which would see Pogba play in the French league for the first time in his career.
-
Barça close to Nico Williams
Nico Williams is likely to be one of the most coveted players of the summer transfer window. The Athletic Bilbao attacker is on the shopping lists of Bayern, Arsenal and FC Barcelona. The Spaniard is now said to have announced that he is open to a transfer to the Catalans. At least that's what transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports.
-
Amdouni will not stay with Benfica
Zeki Amdouni is leaving Benfica Lisbon. The Portuguese club have decided not to exercise their purchase option for the Geneva striker, the club announced.
The Swiss international will therefore miss the Club World Cup with Benfica and return to Burnley. The English club loaned Amdouni to Portugal last summer after their relegation from the Premier League and included a purchase option of 18 million euros in his contract.
Amdouni scored nine goals for Benfica last season, mostly as a substitute. According to a post he made on social media, he would have liked to stay in Lisbon. At least he is back with a Premier League club in Burnley. The club achieved direct promotion.
-
Jashari to AC Milan?
Ardon Jashari is the object of desire. He had a great season at Brugge and was named the best youngster and the best player in the league at the same time. His performances have aroused the interest of many clubs, including AC Milan. Italian media report that Jashari is at the top of Milan's wish list. According to Blick, a transfer fee of 35 million euros is on the table.
-
Is Calhanoglu going to Galatasaray?
The Turkish champions are still on the offensive in the transfer market. Having already signed Leroy Sané and received a frenetic reception from the Gala fans, Hakan Calhanoglu is now also said to be on the shopping list.
As reported by the "Gazzetta dello Sport", teams from Saudi Arabia are also said to be interested in the midfielder alongside Galatasaray. Inter are reportedly not averse to a sale and are demanding a transfer fee of around 40 million euros.
Calhanoglu is currently at the Club World Cup in the USA with the Champions League finalists. According to the Italian newspaper, he has not trained with the team and will be absent for the opening game against Monterrey.
-
Gjorgjev leaves FC Aarau
FC Aarau are losing a key player in Nikola Gjorgjev. The 27-year-old, whose contract is about to expire, was involved in 18 Aarau goals in the last Challenge League season. His new club is not yet known.
Emmanuel Essiam, who was on loan from FC Basel for the last second half of the season, is also leaving FC Aarau and returning to the Swiss champions, the club also announced.
-
Pisa and Inzaghi go their separate ways despite promotion
Coach Filippo Inzaghi and Pisa are ending their collaboration. The club from Tuscany announced on Friday that they had mutually agreed to part ways.
Former world-class striker Inzaghi, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, led Pisa back to Serie A last season after a 34-year absence. The 51-year-old's contract would have been valid until the summer of 2026.
According to reports in the Italian media, second division side Palermo are reportedly seeking Inzaghi's services.
-
Eberl talks about major departures and other possible transfers
Sporting director Max Eberl sees a need for action at FC Bayern following the transfer of Leroy Sané to Galatasaray Istanbul and the previously confirmed departure of Thomas Müller.
On the need in attack, he said: "Leroy is now clear, Thomas is clear. We are now two players short in attack." However, he is confident going into the transfer period for the coming season. "I am sure that we will have a powerful squad - and that we will also have the finances under control."
Eberl also commented on individual personnel at the team hotel in Orlando. Central defender Dayot Upamecano (26) is entering the final year of his contract and could leave on a free transfer in 2026, as Sané has now done. Talks are ongoing with the Frenchman. "Our goal is clearly to extend his contract," said Eberl.
In the case of the Spaniard Bryan Zaragoza, who once cost €13 million and was most recently loaned out to CA Osasuna, "we are open to a transfer", explained Eberl. Frenchman Sacha Boey, who was brought in from Galatasaray for a huge €30 million in January 2024, also remains a hot sales candidate. Bayern are well-staffed in his position with Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic. "We have three right-backs, which is actually a lot," said Eberl.
Kingsley Coman (contract until 2027) will wait for the Club World Cup in the USA. "King will be with us for these four weeks. And King is an important player." According to Eberl, talks are continuing with the English club about a permanent transfer for talented striker Mathys Tel following his loan to Tottenham.
-
Tottenham have a new coach
Thomas Frank is the new coach of Tottenham Hotspur. The 51-year-old Dane succeeds Ange Postecoglou at the Premier League club from London.
The Australian was released last week despite winning the Europa League. Spurs only finished 17th in the English championship last season.
Frank had been coach of Brentford since 2018. He had led the club from west London into the Premier League in 2021 and to 10th place last season.
-
Avdullahu moves from Basel to Hoffenheim
Leon Avdullahu takes the plunge abroad. The 21-year-old midfielder, who was a starter at FC Basel, is moving to Hoffenheim. The Bundesliga club is prepared to transfer 8 million euros plus bonus payments to Basel, reported transfer expert Plettenberg.
-
Now it's final: De Bruyne moves to Napoli
Kevin De Bruyne is continuing his career in Serie A. As expected, the Belgian international is moving to Italian champions Napoli. The traditional club from southern Italy announced the transfer as perfect on Thursday. The soon-to-be 34-year-old midfielder signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third season.
De Bruyne left Manchester City on a free transfer after ten years. He won six English league titles and the Champions League once with the Citizens. The Belgian became a crowd favorite in the process.
-
Sion sign 16-year-old talent to professional contract
The 16-year-old striker Adrien Llukes from Valais signs his first professional contract. FC Sion have signed the U17 international, who was trained in their own youth academy, to a contract until June 2028.
-
Paul Simonis new coach in Wolfsburg
Paul Simonis succeeds coach Ralph Hasenhüttl at VfL Wolfsburg. The Dutchman is the Bundesliga club's eleventh coach in ten years.
Most recently, the 40-year-old Simonis coached the Eagles from Deventer in his home country, with whom he surprisingly won the Cup in his first year as a professional coach. Deventer won a title for the first time since 1933. Simonis signed a two-year contract in Wolfsburg.
-
Poland's national team coach Probierz resigns
Michal Probierz, coach of the Polish national football team, resigns on Thursday "for the good of the national team". Probierz announced his decision on X.
The sudden resignation came shortly after an open conflict broke out between coach Michal Probierz and the team's star, 36-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski. Probierz removed Lewandowski as captain of the national team last Sunday. The latter then resigned from the national team, at least for the time Probierz was in office. On Tuesday, Poland lost 2:1 in Finland without Lewandowski.
Poland currently occupy 3rd place in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers with six points from three games, behind Finland (7 points from 4 games) and the Netherlands (6 points from 2 games).
-
Schürpf leaves GC
Pascal Schürpf is leaving the Grasshoppers after two years. As the attacker announced on Instagram, his time at GC is coming to an end. It is still unclear whether Schürpf will continue his professional career.
-
FCB youngster Avdullahu on the move to the Bundesliga
Will Leon Avdullahu make the leap abroad? The 21-year-old midfielder, who is a mainstay at FC Basel, is said to be about to make the leap to the Bundesliga. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Avdullahu is "close to a move to Hoffenheim". The Bundesliga club is prepared to transfer 8 million euros plus bonus payments to Basel, reports Plettenberg.
-
Adrian Ursea becomes new Yverdon coach
Yverdon have found a new coach following their relegation from the Super League and the departure of Paolo Tramezzani. Adrian Ursea will take over at the Vaud club, as the club announced on Wednesday.
The Swiss-Romanian dual national has been in charge of Etoile Carouge for the last two seasons. The 57-year-old led the Geneva side into the Challenge League and established the club in the second-highest division. Ursea previously coached OGC Nice and Servette, among others. The club did not disclose the duration of the contract.
-
Sané about to move to Galatasaray
Leroy Sané will reportedly not extend his contract with FC Bayern Munich, which expires at the end of June. As reported by Sky, the 29-year-old attacking player has rejected an improved offer from the German champions. Sané, whose contract is only valid until June 30, will therefore leave the club on a free transfer.
Top Istanbul clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are considered to be interested. Arsenal have also been mentioned repeatedly. Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports negotiations with Galatasaray. The Turks are confident that they will get Sané's approval and then sign him. The deal is almost done, according to reports.
-
ManCity make Reijnders transfer official
After Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli, Manchester City have announced their fourth new signing of the summer: Tijjani Reijnders arrives from AC Milan. The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder signs until 2030 and will cost City around 55 million euros.
-
De Bruyne about to move to Napoli
Napoli have been working on the signing of Kevin de Bruyne for weeks - and now an agreement appears to have been reached. As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports, the Belgian has given the green light. De Bruyne joins on a free transfer from Manchester City and signs for two years with an option for a further year. However, the transfer is not yet official.
-
Wirtz transfer to Liverpool apparently close to completion
The weeks of negotiations appear to be over: according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Leverkusen have reached an agreement on the transfer of Florian Wirtz to the English champions. The transfer fee, including bonus payments, amounts to a whopping 150 million euros. An agreement with the player was already reached two weeks ago. Now, according to Romano, the medical check and signing of the contract will follow before the mega-transfer is officially announced.
-
Is Mario Frick moving from Lucerne to Serie A?
FC Luzern would like to extend the contract with coach Mario Frick (until 2026), as FCL sporting director Remo Meyer indicated on blue Sport shortly before the end of the season. But the Liechtenstein native still seems to be hesitating - because he is still waiting for an offer or two from abroad?
Frick dreams of the Bundesliga, but according to "Blick", a club from Italy is now courting the 50-year-old. According to the report, Serie A promotion contenders Pisa are showing "more than just a casual interest". Pisa are looking for a successor to Filippo Inzaghi, who left the club despite winning promotion. And Frick, who played in Italy for almost ten years, is said to be one of the top candidates.
-
Gattuso top candidate to succeed Spalletti
Following the dismissal of Luciano Spalletti, the Italian Football Association is continuing its search for his successor. After the preferred candidates Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli declined, a 2006 world champion is now considered the favorite to succeed Spalletti: Gennaro Gattuso, a long-time Milan professional who won the 2006 World Cup title with the Italians. This is reported by transfer reporter Gianluca Di Marzio. According to the report, initial contact has already been made.
Gattuso, who started his coaching career as a player-coach at FC Sion, has already been head coach at AC Milan, Napoli, Valencia, Marseille and most recently in Croatia at Hajduk Split. However, apart from winning the Coppa Italia 2020 with Napoli, Gattuso has so far been unsuccessful.
With Ranieri and Pioli unavailable and other prominent Italian coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil national coach), Antonio Conte (Napoli) and Massimiliano Allegri (Milan) under contract, association president Gabriele Gravina is focusing his search on the 2006 World Cup heroes. In addition to Gattuso, Fabio Cannavaro (most recently Dinamo Zagreb) and Daniele De Rossi (most recently AS Roma) are also among the candidates.
-
Official: Man City sign Rayan Cherki
Manchester City have signed Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyon. The 21-year-old attacker has signed a 2030 contract with the Sky Blues for a reported 36 million euros plus 6 million euros in bonuses.
-
Peng moves to Chelsea
Nati goalkeeper Livia Peng has a new club: The 23-year-old is moving from Bremen to Chelsea. Peng has signed a contract in London until 2029.
-
Jobe Bellingham moves to BVB
After Jude Bellingham left Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid in 2023, the next Bellingham follows. Jobe, Jude's younger brother, joins BVB from AFC Sunderland and signs a contract until 2030.
-
Bayern have Barcola and Williams on their radar
According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are in contact with the advisory team of Bradley Barcola (PSG) and Nico Williams (Atlétic Bilbao). The two attacking players are said to be at the top of the wish list.
-
Guardiola brings in two Klopp companions
Manchester City are strengthening head coach Pep Guordiola's coaching staff with two former companions of Jürgen Klopp. After its crisis season without a title, the dethroned serial champions are also relying on the football expertise of 42-year-old Dutchman Pepijn Lijnders and 37-year-old Portuguese James French.
Lijnders will work with Guardiola as assistant coach, while French will be responsible for set-pieces. Both will start immediately and will therefore already be at Guardiola's side at the Club World Cup, which begins this weekend in the USA. Manchester City will kick off the mammoth tournament on June 18 in Philadelphia against Wydad AC from Morocco.
Last season, Guardiola experienced unusual times of crisis. They finished no higher than third in the championship, with Liverpool taking the title.
-
Ranieri turns down Italy
The preferred candidate Claudio Ranieri will not succeed the sacked Luciano Spalletti as Italy coach. The 73-year-old, who most recently worked at AS Roma, turned down the offer from the national association. According to Ranieri, the offer was a great honor, but he had changed his mind after some thought.
The name Stefano Pioli is now being bandied about. The former AC Milan coach is currently working at Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo's club. Spalletti was sacked on Sunday after Italy lost 3-0 in Norway on Friday in the opening match of the World Cup qualifiers. The Squadra Azzurra are in danger of missing out on the World Cup finals for the third time in a row.
-
Cristian Chivu is the new coach at Inter
Just over a week after losing the Champions League final, Inter have a new coach. On Whit Monday, the Italians announced that Cristian Chivu would be taking over. Last season, the Romanian was on the sidelines at Parma during the second half of the season and managed to stay in the league.
Chivu has a long history with Inter. He made 169 appearances for the Italians between 2007 and 2014. From 2018 until his brief stint at Parma, he was a coach in Inter's youth department.
-
St. Gallen do not exercise purchase option for Nsame - Diaby gone
FC St. Gallen announced two more departures on Whit Monday. Jean-Pierre Nsame and Abdoulaye Diaby will no longer be part of the Eastern Swiss squad.
In the case of Nsame, FCSG decided not to exercise the purchase option. The long-serving YB striker moved to St. Gallen on loan from Legia Warsaw during the winter break.
In mid-February, the 32-year-old Cameroonian became the Super League's record goalscorer in his third game with the eastern Swiss side. Since his two goals against FC Zurich, however, he has not scored any more, meaning that the often injury-prone Nsame continues to share the record with Marco Streller.
The club decided not to extend Diaby's contract when it expired. The 24-year-old central defender from Mali played 50 competitive matches for St. Gallen in two seasons.
-
Burkardt agrees terms with Frankfurt
German international striker Jonathan Burkardt of Mainz has agreed a transfer with Eintracht Frankfurt, according to a report in "Bild". The 24-year-old has given his verbal commitment to the Hessians and has agreed on all key points of the contract. The two Bundesliga clubs have not yet commented on the matter.
Burkardt has been under discussion at Eintracht for some time. The attacker (18 goals this season) has a contract in Mainz until 2027, but is being touted as a possible successor to Hugo Ekitiké if the Frenchman leaves Eintracht.
-
Spalletti sacked as Italy coach - is Ranieri coming?
Italy's national team coach Luciano Spalletti loses his post after the 3-0 debacle in the World Cup qualifier against Norway. The 66-year-old announced that he would no longer be on the bench after the next match against Moldova on Monday evening. The association had informed him that he would be relieved of his duties as national coach. Following the defeat, Italy must fear that after missing out on two World Cups in a row, they will not be at the 2026 World Cup either.
"I am sorry. I would have preferred to stay and try to change things," said Spalletti at a press conference. He had a very good relationship with the head of the association, Gabriele Gravina. "But I take note of the dismissal due to the negative results." After the game on Monday, he will give his okay to terminate the contract. "I owe it to the association, who have always supported me, even when the results weren't there."
The former champion coach of SSC Napoli had been head coach of the national team since September 2023. Claudio Ranieri, the former coach of AS Roma, is among those being discussed as his successor. The 73-year-old actually wanted to retire after the end of the season.
-
Bellingham brother moves to BVB
According to a report, Borussia Dortmund is on the verge of signing the next professional footballer from the Bellingham family. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Jude's younger brother Jobe Bellingham (19) to BVB is complete.
Bellingham will join BVB from AFC Sunderland for a transfer fee of 33 million euros. There will also be additional payments of five million euros and a 15 percent sell-on clause. There has been no official confirmation from either club to date.
-
Kepa about to move to Arsenal - will Chelsea get Maignan?
"The Athletic" reports that Kepa Arrizabalaga is on the verge of a move from Chelsea to Arsenal. According to the report, the Gunners will pay the release clause of around 6 million euros. The Spaniard, who joined Chelsea for 80 million euros in 2018, was most recently loaned out to Bournemouth. He no longer has a future with the Blues.
Chelsea, for their part, are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper. As preferred keeper Gregor Kobel is unlikely to come, the Conference League winners are looking elsewhere and now want to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Londoners have now submitted an improved offer of 15 million euros. Maignan still has a contract at Milan until 2026, but apparently does not want to extend it.
-
Chelsea make Dortmund an offer for Gittens
According to media reports, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC over a move to the former Champions League winners from London. There is talk of a contract possibly lasting up to seven years until 2032. The 20-year-old joined BVB from Manchester City's youth academy in the summer of 2020.
According to TV channel Sky and the WAZ newspaper, the Premier League club is said to have submitted an offer worth the equivalent of 35 million euros for the winger. However, Borussia Dortmund are demanding at least 50 million euros as a transfer fee.
-
Will Ronaldo be at the Club World Cup?
Many football fans dreamed of a duel between Ronaldo and Messi at the Club World Cup. They probably hoped in vain. At a media conference before the Nations League final in Munich against European champions Spain, the Portuguese said: "Whether I will play in the Club World Cup is irrelevant. At the moment, there's no point in talking about anything other than the national team. There have been many talks. I see things that make sense, others that don't." You have to think in the short, medium and long term, he said. "The decision not to go to the Club World Cup is as good as made for me, but I have received many invitations. That is a fact."
-
Liverpool increase offer for Wirtz
In the transfer poker between Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool FC over a move for Florian Wirtz, a solution is in the offing, according to media reports. As reported by "Kicker", the two clubs are close to a final agreement. On Friday, those responsible came relatively close on the issue of the transfer fee. The total package is around 150 million euros.
As reported by the English broadcaster Sky Sports, the English champions are now said to be offering a total of 113 million pounds (around 134 million euros) including bonus payments. However, this is still below Bayer's demand of 126 million pounds (150 million euros).
The German Sky subsidiary also reported that a final agreement between the two clubs is still pending, but is within reach. Wirtz is still under contract with Bayer until the end of June 2027, but is said to be in agreement with Liverpool over a move. FC Bayern, who were also interested, lost out in the bidding for Wirtz.
-
Tah is already transferring to Bayern for the Club World Cup
According to media reports, FC Bayern can already plan for the Club World Cup with new signing Jonathan Tah. The Munich club agreed a transfer fee with Bayer Leverkusen for a move before the end of the international's current contract at the end of June, as first reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bild and Sky.
Without this agreement, the 29-year-old would not have been allowed to play for FC Bayern until July 1. He would therefore only have been eligible to play for the German record champions at the Club World Cup in the quarter-finals. Tah could now travel to the USA with his new team on Tuesday and play against Auckland City on Sunday next week.
-
Gasperini becomes coach of AS Roma
As expected, the new coach of AS Roma is Gian Piero Gasperini. The 67-year-old Italian has signed a contract with the traditional club until 2028, his fifth stint in Serie A after Genoa, Inter Milan, Palermo and Atalanta Bergamo. He worked at Atalanta for nine years. Under his leadership, the team won the Europa League last year. It finished the championship in 3rd place, two places ahead of AS Roma.
-
Will Bayern get Leão?
Bayern are apparently showing strong interest in Rafael Leão. The problem: Milan are said to be asking for a transfer fee of 100 million euros - too much for Munich. The 25-year-old can be deployed on the wing, but can also fill in as back-up for Harry Kane in the center of attack if necessary.
Although the Portuguese international has not been entirely convincing at the Rossoneri, his potential is undisputed.
Following Wirtz's withdrawal and the possible departure of Leroy Sané, Bayern's attack would certainly need to be strengthened.
-
Inter bring back ex-player Chivu as coach
Following the departure of former coach Simone Inzaghi to Saudi Arabia, Inter Milan have apparently found a successor quickly. According to reports in various Italian newspapers, the Champions League finalists will in future be coached by Romanian Cristian Chivu.
The 44-year-old was previously active as a player and youth coach for the current Italian runners-up. Since the spring, he has been coaching Serie A rivals Parma Calcio, which he saved from relegation.
Chivu is to receive a two-year contract. Inter had recently made intensive efforts to recruit the coach of rivals Como 1907, Cesc Fàbregas. However, the 38-year-old wants to stay at Lake Como.
Already active at Inter as a player and youth coach
Chivu played in defense for Inter between 2007 and 2014. He won the Champions League with the team in 2010. He has worked there as a youth coach since 2018. Other clubs during his time as a player included Ajax Amsterdam and AS Roma. He also played 75 times for the Romanian national team.
Inzaghi signed a contract in Saudi Arabia after the 5-0 debacle in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. According to media reports, the 49-year-old will receive an annual salary of up to 25 million euros at Saudi club Al-Hilal. Like Inter, Al-Hilal are taking part in the upcoming Club World Cup in the USA.
-
Real brings in child prodigy
According to media reports, Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old from River Plate is said to have activated the exit clause of 45 million euros. The attacking player is set to receive a contract until 2031.
Mastantuono made his debut for River in January 2024 and is regarded as the prodigy of Argentine football. He has also recently become an international. Mastantuono made his debut for the world champions in the 1-0 win over Chile.
-
Otele stays with FCB, Baró and Mendes leave
FC Basel have exercised their option to buy Philip Otele and are taking him on permanently. The Nigerian attacker has signed a contract until the summer of 2028. Otele moved to the Rheinknie from Al Wahda SCC in mid-January and impressed with nine goals and five assists in 29 appearances.
However, the decision was made to exercise the purchase option for two other loan players: Joe Mendes (SC Braga) and Romário Baró (FC Porto) are leaving Basel after one year.
The situation with Metinho is still unclear. Basel would like to acquire the 22-year-old midfielder, but negotiations with his home club Troyes are still ongoing. There is no purchase option following the end of the loan deal.
-
Itten to Fortuna Düsseldorf?
"Fortuna reach agreement with dream striker", headlines the "Bild" newspaper on Wednesday morning. This refers to Cedric Itten, who was already linked with the German second division club two weeks ago.
Düsseldorf's sporting director Klaus Allofs confirmed the interest to Bild: "That's right. He is a striker who is good for goals, his statistics show that. If you want to be at the top, you need a striker who can score in double figures."
Itten still has a contract with YB until 2027. He already ventured abroad once before in 2022, playing for Glasgow Rangers and Greuther Fürth, but returned to Switzerland after two years. With 12 goals and 5 assists in the past season, the 12-time national team player has once again made a name for himself.
Now the 28-year-old striker apparently wants to give it another go. YB are apparently demanding 2 million euros for Itten. Düsseldorf wants to keep the transfer fee below 1.5 million including bonuses, according to reports.
-
Is Modric moving to Milan?
Luka Modric is reportedly on the verge of signing for AC Milan. Following his departure from Real Madrid, the 39-year-old Croatian is said to be on the wish list of the traditional club, which disappointed last season. Sporting director Igli Tare, once a professional in the Bundesliga, traveled to Croatia on a "lightning visit" to reach a verbal agreement, reported Sky Sport Italia.
The signature is still missing, but the Rossoneri expect it by Thursday evening at the latest. Milan are said to have offered Modric a one-year contract. "Modric, AC Milan accelerated: Tare in Croatia, deal aimed for soon", headlined "La Gazzetta dello Sport".
Modric has played for Real Madrid since the summer of 2012. The 186-time international became a club icon, won the Champions League six times with Real alone and recently bid a tearful farewell. His contract with the Whites ends on June 30.
-
Bryan Okoh ends his Austrian adventure
The 22-year-old Swiss central defender Bryan Okoh is returning to his training club Lausanne-Sport after six years in Austria. Okoh left the Vaud club for Salzburg in 2019, but hardly made any appearances for the former Austrian champions.
Last season, the robust defender, who has repeatedly struggled with health problems since suffering a cruciate ligament rupture three and a half years ago, was loaned out to Austrian second division club FC Liefering.
Okoh played five games with the Swiss U21 national team. A year ago, the talented defender also had the opportunity to play for the senior national team as part of the European Championship preparation camp.
-
Napoli show interest in Ndoye
Is Dan Ndoye moving to the new Italian champions? As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano writes, Napoli coach Antonio Conte is a big fan of the national team star. The two clubs are said to already be in contact. Ndoye still has a current contract with Bologna until the summer of 2027.
-
Portugal star rejects mega offer from Saudi Arabia
Portugal midfield star Bruno Fernandes has rejected a mega offer from Saudi Arabia. The 30-year-old Manchester United international confirmed this ahead of tonight's Nations League semi-final against Germany in Munich. "The president of Al-Hilal called me a month ago and asked about the possibility of me coming there," Fernandes reported.
According to media reports, the club, for which Fernandes' compatriots João Cancelo and Rúben Neves also play, offered a total package of around 240 million euros for three years. The 30-year-old professional's contract with Manchester United is still valid for around two years. And Fernandes wants to fulfill it.
"I had to make the decision as a family and understand what I wanted for my future," he says. At Al-Hilal, he would have met Neves and Cancelo. His children are used to playing with their children. "But I just want to stay at the highest level and play in the big competitions because I still feel capable of doing so," Fernandes emphasized. In addition, compatriot and United coach Rúben Amorim also tried to talk him out of the switch.
-
GC top scorer Morandi moves to Servette
Giotto Morandi is leaving Grasshoppers after six years to join league rivals Servette. Morandi has signed a contract with the Super League runners-up until the summer of 2028.
The attacking midfielder played 157 competitive matches for GC, scoring 25 goals and providing 27 assists. In the last three games of last season, the 26-year-old from Ticino did not play for the Zurich club following an internal suspension.
-
Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan
Simone Inzaghi is no longer coach of Inter Milan. Three days after the humiliation in the Champions League final, the Nerazzurri announced his departure after four years.
Despite a contract valid until June 2026, Inzaghi is leaving Inter Milan after a turbulent season that went very well in sporting terms for a long time but ultimately ended without a major title. The 49-year-old described Saturday's disappointing 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain as a "low point".
In the four years under Inzaghi, Inter Milan won six trophies: A year ago, the club became Italian champions with former Swiss international goalkeeper Yann Sommer, plus two cup wins and three Super Cup victories. According to rumors, Inzaghi is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, where he is set to sign a lucrative contract with Al-Hilal.
-
Xhaka gets new goalkeeper at Leverkusen
Following the departures of Frimpong and Tah, Bayer Leverkusen have announced an addition. The 2024 German champions have signed Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
The 31-year-old, who has a history with league rivals SC Freiburg, has signed a contract with the works club until the summer of 2028, Bayer announced. Flekken has played for Brentford in the English Premier League for the past two seasons. The transfer fee is estimated at ten million euros.
Flekken is likely to become the new number one goalkeeper at the club with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka. Lukas Hradecky (35) and Matej Kovar (25) alternated last season.
-
YB extends contract with Zachary Athekame
The Bernese club have extended the 20-year-old full-back's contract early until 2029. The Geneva-born player joined YB in December 2023.
Athekame has carved out an important role for himself at YB. In the past season, the young international made 43 competitive appearances - eight of them in the Champions League.
-
Bellingham brother Jobe wants to join BVB
According to a report, Borussia Dortmund has come a good deal closer to its dream transfer. The 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham, heavily courted brother of former BVB star Jude Bellingham, is said to have agreed to join the Bundesliga club, according to the German newspaper "Bild".
According to the media, the midfielder from English Premier League promotion contenders AFC Sunderland was also on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig as well as other clubs from England. However, according to the report, Bellingham has turned them down. The club and the atmosphere at the Westfalenstadion - the 19-year-old was often there during his brother Jude's time at BVB - are said to have convinced him.
Jude Bellingham matured into a global star at BVB between 2020 and 2023 before moving to Real Madrid. Negotiations are now set to begin between BVB and Sunderland. The transfer fee for the U21 international is likely to be between 25 and 30 million euros.
-
Gijón likely to take up purchase option for Dubasin
Jonathan Dubasin, who has been on loan from FC Basel to Spanish second division club Sporting Gijón this season, is unlikely to return to FCB. As reported by "La Nueva España", Gijón has exercised the purchase option in the attacking player's contract. According to reports, Basel will receive 1.6 million euros. After a poor pre-season in Basel, Dubasin was a mainstay at Gijón this season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 37 league games.
-
Coman on the verge of leaving Bayern
Despite a contract until 2027, there are many indications that Kingsley Coman will leave Bayern Munich. According to transfer experts, numerous clubs are interested in the French winger, including Barcelona as well as clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.
-
Tramezzani moves to Cyprus
Paolo Tramezzani has found a coaching position in Cyprus after leaving relegated Super League side Yverdon. The 54-year-old Italian will coach AEL Limassol. Tramezzani has already worked in Cyprus once before, namely from October 2018 to August 2019 at APOEL Nicosia.
-
Celestini is apparently leaving FCB
FC Basel and Fabio Celestini are apparently going their separate ways. As reported by "Blick", the coach is leaving the Bebbi after winning the double. However, his departure has not been officially announced. Read more here. Celestini was recently linked with FC Getafe. He played for the Spanish club between 2005 and 2010.
-
Is Inzaghi going to Saudi Arabia?
Saudi club Al Hilal are confident of winning Simone Inzaghi as their new head coach. The coach of Champions League finalists Inter Milan will meet with club officials of the Narezzurri on Tuesday to make a final decision on his future, according to reports. Al Hilal is hoping for the green light in the next few hours.
-
New goalkeeper for Leverkusen - Xhaka soon to be captain?
Granit Xhaka could soon have a new team-mate. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the transfer of Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Brentford to Bayer Leverkusen is a done deal.
The Werkself will transfer around 10 million euros to the Premier League club. Brentford will in turn acquire Liverpool substitute goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Official confirmation from Leverkusen is still pending. In the event of a transfer, Flekken would probably replace regular goalkeeper and captain Hradecky in the starting eleven. Granit Xhaka is also considered a possible candidate for the captain's armband in such a case.
-
Wirtz deal still not finalized
Liverpool fans are still waiting for a breakthrough in the negotiations between LFC and Bayer Leverkusen regarding the transfer fee for Florian Wirtz. According to numerous media reports, the player already informed the club two weeks ago that he wanted to move exclusively to Liverpool. Since then, the clubs have been negotiating a transfer fee of around 130 million euros.
As the German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports on X, this transfer fee could now be lower - but a player swap is conceivable. According to Plettenberg's information, the Werkself are interested in the two Liverpool youngsters Harvey Elliott (attacking midfield) and Jarrel Quansah (center and right-back).
In the meantime, a second bid from the Reds of 125 to 130 million euros is said to have been rejected. Apparently, no agreement has yet been reached on the structure of the deal.
However, both clubs are still hoping for a solution soon. As Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday, the ongoing talks between the two clubs remain "very positive".
-
Wüthrich leaves Sturm Graz as champion
The Swiss Gregory Wüthrich is leaving the Austrian champions Sturm Graz after five years. As the club announced, the 30-year-old defender did not extend his expiring contract.
Wüthrich, who played two international matches last year, joined Sturm Graz from Australian club Perth Glory in 2020 and celebrated two championship titles and two cup wins in Austria.
"After my contract expired, I decided to take on a new challenge. The past five years have been incredible, we have achieved everything you can imagine," the former YB player is quoted as saying in the press release.
Nothing has yet been revealed about his new destination. Various media outlets are speculating about a return to Young Boys.
-
Frimpong's move from Leverkusen to Liverpool perfect
The transfer of Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool FC is complete. Both clubs confirmed the transfer after it had already been reported as completed hours earlier by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
The Dutch international will sign a "long-term contract" with the English champions, according to the club's announcement. According to Romano, Frimpong will cost Liverpool 35 million euros. At the Reds, he could once again line up alongside Florian Wirtz. The German international is also on the verge of a move from Leverkusen to Liverpool for well over 100 million euros.
"It was very simple. Liverpool got in touch and showed an interest, and of course the decision was a no-brainer for me," the 24-year-old Frimpong was quoted as saying in the statement. In a post on Platform X, Bayer Leverkusen thanked the winger for a "special time" and wished him "all the best" for the future.
Frimpong moved to Leverkusen from Celtic Glasgow in January 2021. He was one of the absolute top performers for the Rhinelanders, who won the double in 2024. The speedy right-footer made 133 Bundesliga appearances and scored 23 goals.
-
Now it's official: Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid have secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold. After 20 years with Liverpool FC, the English international is moving to the Spanish record champions.
Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, as the club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old, who is considered one of the very best defenders in the world due to his speed and technique, has only played for Liverpool FC so far in his career. He has won nine trophies with the Reds, including the Champions League in 2019 and recently the English championship for the second time since 2020.
Alexander-Arnold will already be competing with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, which will take place in the USA from June 14.
-
Allegri succeeds Conceição at AC Milan
Allegri had been out of a job for a year. Prior to that, he coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and from 2021 to 2024. He reached two Champions League finals with the Piedmont side and celebrated five league titles. However, he won his first with AC Milan in 2010.
Allegri's second appointment as head coach of the Rossoneri came one day after his predecessor Sergio Conceição left the club. The Portuguese had to vacate his post after less than six months. The team's run to the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) was not enough to erase their meagre 8th place in Serie A.
Noah Okafor, a Swiss player, is under contract with AC Milan. The international striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.
-
Liverpool make official offer for Wirtz
Florian Wirtz is said to have agreed a contract with the English club until 2030 days ago. What is still missing is an agreement between his current employers Leverkusen and Liverpool regarding the transfer fee.
The English club are now said to have made the first step with an official offer - and the figures are quite something. According to "BILD", the offer is said to amount to 100 million pounds, plus 10 to 12 million performance-related bonuses - the equivalent of around 133 million euros in total.
Leverkusen are said to be aiming for 150 million euros for the 22-year-old, but the English club's offer is still likely to be tempting and an agreement is unlikely to be long in coming. The bonus clauses and who pays the training compensation still have to be decided. Bundesliga promoted Cologne can already look forward to a large chunk of money, reportedly around three million euros.
-
AC Milan part ways with coach Conceição - is Allegri coming?
Sergio Conceição has to leave his post as coach at AC Milan after five months. The club from northern Italy made the announcement on Thursday evening. Before Milan made the separation official, it was reported in the Italian media that Massimiliano Allegri would be returning to Milan after eleven years. Confirmation of this personnel matter is still pending.
Conceição took over shortly before the turn of the year with a contract valid until summer 2026. Eighth place in the league - the same position as when his predecessor Paolo Fonseca was sacked - and a place in the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) were not enough to keep him in his seat.
With Noah Okafor, the Rossoneri have a Swiss player under contract. The striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.
-
Tah signs in Munich until 2029
German international Jonathan Tah is joining FC Bayern Munich after a year's delay. The German champions have signed the central defender on a free transfer after he announced that he would not be renewing his contract with dethroned Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old signed a contract in Munich until June 30, 2029. The club did not initially announce when Tah would begin his service at FC Bayern or whether he would be able to play at the Club World Cup.
"It's no secret that we've had Jonathan Tah on our radar for a long time. We value his class: he's a guy who takes responsibility. Jonathan had many offers on the table, but he chose FC Bayern," said sporting director Max Eberl.
-
Allegri back to Milan?
As Fabrizio Romano writes, coach Massimiliano Allegri could return to AC Milan. He is set to replace Sergio Conceicao there. Allegri was already coach at the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014 and won the Scudetto in 2011. He coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and 2021 to 2024, winning the league and cup five times each. Allegri was released from Juve in May 2024 and has been out of a job ever since.
-
BVB lures Jashari
Brugge professional Ardon Jashari was recently named the best player and best talent in the Belgian league. The 22-year-old from central Switzerland is naturally arousing desires. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Borussia Dortmund in particular are said to be interested in the Swiss.
BVB coach Niko Kovač is even said to see the midfielder as the number one transfer target. Talks between the player and the club are said to have already taken place. However, the two-time international will not come cheap. "Transfermarkt" estimates his value at 25 million euros.
-
Kobel apparently wants to stay in Dortmund
Dortmund trembled for a long time, but in the end it was enough for the Black & Yellows: last year's Champions League finalists will also play in the top flight next year. Gregor Kobel apparently also wants to be part of it. According to "Sport Bild", the goalkeeper, who is also the number 1 in the national team, is said to have decided to remain loyal to BVB despite offers - particularly from the Premier League. His contract runs until 2028.
-
Bayern open to adjusted offer for Sané
According to Sport Bild, FC Bayern Munich are prepared to adjust the contract extension offered to Leroy Sané. The German champions are said to be open to increasing the basic salary and reducing the bonus payments accordingly.
According to the media, the 29-year-old attacking player had rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract, which was due to expire in 2028, following a change of advisor. According to the report, FC Bayern now want clarity on whether Sané will extend his contract and continue to play in Munich before he departs for the Club World Cup in the USA on June 10.
If no agreement is reached with the number ten, it would be the next disappointment for Bayern. It was announced at the weekend that Florian Wirtz, who is being courted by the record champions, does not want to move from Leverkusen to Munich. The attacking artist is reportedly moving to Liverpool FC.
-
Will Behrami become Watford's sporting director?
Italian journalist Horace Accomando reports that Valon Behrami is on the verge of returning to Watford FC. The 40-year-old played for the club between 2015 and 2017 and is now set to take over as sporting director. According to Accomando, talks are close to being finalized.
Watford are aiming to return to the Premier League, where they last played in the 2021/22 season. However, they only finished 14th in the Championship last season.
-
Akolo and St.Gallen go their separate ways
Chadrac Akolo will no longer play for FC St.Gallen in the future. The expiring contract with the attacker has not been extended. The Espen write in a statement: We thank "Chadi" sincerely for his commitment in the FCSG jersey and wish him all the best and much success for his future career.
-
Augsburg gives Zesiger a contract until 2029
National team defender Cédric Zesiger joined FC Augsburg from VfL Wolfsburg in the winter transfer window. Zesiger became a regular at Augsburg and convinced the club's management to exercise the purchase option.
According to "Kicker", FCA will pay four million euros for the services of the central defender. "I am very happy that my journey at FCA is continuing," Zesiger was quoted as saying on the club's homepage. "My expectations of the transfer have been fully met. I feel very comfortable in the team and in the city. In addition to the sporting prospects, this is also hugely important to me."
-
Rieder leaves Stuttgart again
It had been rumored for some time that Fabian Rieder would not be staying at VfB Stuttgart. VfB had an option to buy the midfielder, but has now decided not to exercise it. Rieder only made sporadic appearances in 2025 and was not part of the squad in the cup final won against Arminia Bielefeld.
Rieder bids farewell to Stuttgart on Instagram. "Thank you to all VfB fans for the incredible support throughout the year. I gave everything for the club every single second. With the cup win, I couldn't have imagined a better end. Thank you for everything."
Rieder returns to his club Stade Rennes. Rieder still has a contract with the French first division club until the summer of 2027. The Bretons have had a difficult season with three different coaches and only finished 12th in Ligue 1.
-
Ten Hag becomes new Leverkusen coach
Granit Xhaka knows his new coach at Bayer Leverkusen. Dutchman Erik ten Hag is following in the big footsteps of Xabi Alonso. The 55-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga runners-up until 2027, as the club announced. Ten Hag succeeds the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who will coach Real Madrid in the future.
-
Wirtz about to move to Liverpool
FC Bayern have lost out in the bidding for Florian Wirtz. The attacking artist wants to move to England. He has already turned Bayern down. If Liverpool FC can agree the required transfer fee with Bayer, the international will provide tricks and goals in the Premier League in future.
The 22-year-old still has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and the works club is demanding a transfer fee of 150 million euros for the exceptional player. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial offer of 100 million euros plus bonuses. According to media reports, Wirtz himself has already agreed a transfer with the Reds after good talks with Liverpool coach Arne Slot.
-
Napoli want De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne is leaving Manchester City. Where the Belgian will go is still uncertain. Will the soon-to-be 34-year-old move to the Italian champions? Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentis says quite openly: "We want Kevin de Bruyne. We need his approval for the transfer to go through."
-
Ex-Sion striker Cunha about to move to Manchester United
The fact that Matheus Cunha will leave Wolverhampton in the summer has been a foregone conclusion for several weeks. Now it is also clear where the Brazilian will be heading: To Manchester United. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have exercised their option to buy the player for just under 75 million euros. An agreement with the striker, who played for Sion between 2017 and 2018, has apparently already been reached. All that remains is for the contract to be signed.
-
Neumayr becomes assistant coach at Lausanne
Ludovic Magnin has a new assistant at Lausanne-Sport. The Vaud team have signed German Markus Neumayr. As the club announced, the 39-year-old has been given a one-year contract. Neumayr has played over 100 games in the Super League during his professional career. In addition to his work as a pundit for blue Sport, he most recently worked as a youth coach at FC Basel.
-
Eriksen leaves Manchester United
Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are going their separate ways. The 33-year-old Dane's contract will not be extended, as United announced after the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen made 107 appearances for the club in his three years at United. It is still uncertain what will happen with the midfielder. In addition to Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton also left the Red Devils.
-
Ajeti extends his contract with FCB
Albian Ajeti is staying with FC Basel for the long term. The striker has extended his contract until 2028.
-
Granit Xhaka back at FCB? What David Degen says
At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel on Saturday, his brother Granit drops a bombshell and reveals that he himself will soon be wearing the FCB jersey again. "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too," said the national team captain, who has three years left on his contract at Leverkusen.
What's the story? "We're honored that Granit says that. But he has a contract until 2028," said FCB president David Degen in an interview with blue Sport, urging restraint. "We don't know anything either. But we'll see what time brings."
-
Is Sané moving to Turkey?
FC Bayern are threatened with another transfer setback: Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul are said to have submitted an "official top offer" for attacking star Leroy Sané, according to TV channel Sky. According to the report, this involves a net salary of over ten million euros per year. There have also been inquiries from Italian champions Napoli and England. Sané could move on a free transfer in the summer.
According to the media, the German international rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract until 2028 after changing advisors. According to Sky, FC Bayern are still hoping for a contract extension and new talks have already taken place.
-
Tah gives Bayern a commitment
According to media reports, Jonathan Tah's move to FC Bayern is now only a matter of time. The German international has given his commitment to the record champions from Munich, as reported by "Bild", "Kicker" and Sky, among others. According to these reports, the 29-year-old central defender, who is leaving Leverkusen on a free transfer, will sign a four-year contract with Bayern.
-
Huijsen the most expensive summer transfer (as of now)
One or two transfers are already in the bag. The most expensive transfer of the summer so far is that of Dean Huijsen, who is moving from Bournemouth to Real Madrid for just under €60 million. Otherwise, it has mainly been changes of coach that have made the headlines so far: Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid to take over the Brazilian national team. Former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso takes over from the Italian at the Whites.