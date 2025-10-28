Julian Brandt's goal is the beginning of Dortmund's turnaround against Frankfurt. Keystone

Borussia Dortmund eliminates Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2nd Cup round. BVB prevailed 4:2 in the penalty shoot-out, with Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saving one attempt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fares Chaïbi was Eintracht's fourth shooter, but Kobel guessed the corner and saved the ball. Earlier, Ritsu Doan had already missed for the home team. The Japanese player put his effort well over BVB's goal, with all the scorers converting their attempts and preventing a second successive 2nd round exit. Last year, Dortmund were eliminated early by Wolfsburg.

The score was 1:1 after 90 and 120 minutes respectively. Frankfurt took the lead after just seven minutes through former Borussia player Ansgar Knauff. The visitors equalized shortly after the break through Julian Brandt.

😍 BORUSSIA SIEGT IM ELFMETERSCHIEßEN UND STEHT IM DFB-POKAL-ACHTELFINALE!!! pic.twitter.com/kM7Co6wAP0 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 28, 2025

In a clash between two other Bundesliga clubs, Hamburg won 1-0 at Heidenheim. The visitors, who were outnumbered for a whole half and captain Miro Muheim played through, scored the golden goal ten minutes before the end with a converted and controversial penalty from joker Robert Glatzel.

Wolfsburg had to pull out of the tournament. The Bundesliga club suffered a 1-0 home defeat against lower-ranked Kiel. The defeat, which was also sealed from the penalty spot, was caused by Jenson Seelt being sent off after 36 minutes.