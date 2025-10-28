  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

DFB Cup Kobel saves Dortmund in penalty shoot-out against Frankfurt

SDA

28.10.2025 - 21:22

Julian Brandt's goal is the beginning of Dortmund's turnaround against Frankfurt.
Julian Brandt's goal is the beginning of Dortmund's turnaround against Frankfurt.
Keystone

Borussia Dortmund eliminates Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2nd Cup round. BVB prevailed 4:2 in the penalty shoot-out, with Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saving one attempt.

Keystone-SDA

28.10.2025, 21:22

28.10.2025, 21:29

Fares Chaïbi was Eintracht's fourth shooter, but Kobel guessed the corner and saved the ball. Earlier, Ritsu Doan had already missed for the home team. The Japanese player put his effort well over BVB's goal, with all the scorers converting their attempts and preventing a second successive 2nd round exit. Last year, Dortmund were eliminated early by Wolfsburg.

The score was 1:1 after 90 and 120 minutes respectively. Frankfurt took the lead after just seven minutes through former Borussia player Ansgar Knauff. The visitors equalized shortly after the break through Julian Brandt.

In a clash between two other Bundesliga clubs, Hamburg won 1-0 at Heidenheim. The visitors, who were outnumbered for a whole half and captain Miro Muheim played through, scored the golden goal ten minutes before the end with a converted and controversial penalty from joker Robert Glatzel.

Wolfsburg had to pull out of the tournament. The Bundesliga club suffered a 1-0 home defeat against lower-ranked Kiel. The defeat, which was also sealed from the penalty spot, was caused by Jenson Seelt being sent off after 36 minutes.

More from the department

Sion - St. Gallen 3:2. Sion turn the game around against St. Gallen

Sion - St. Gallen 3:2Sion turn the game around against St. Gallen

Video highlights. Thun beat Winterthur while short-handed and extend their lead in the table

Video highlightsThun beat Winterthur while short-handed and extend their lead in the table

Wild ride. Switzerland wins spectacularly 4:3 in Scotland

Wild rideSwitzerland wins spectacularly 4:3 in Scotland