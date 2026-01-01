Bayern's Lennart Karl is the discovery of the current season. In his four Champions League appearances, the 17-year-old has scored three goals and in the league he has three goals and two assists in 13 games. On Sunday, the midfielder was a guest at the "FC Bayern München Fanclub Burgsinn 1980" and chatted away.

FC Bayern is a big club and it's a dream to play there, he said. "But one day I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but we'll keep that between us." As a 10-year-old, Karl already completed a trial training session with the Whites. However, his contract in Munich runs until the summer of 2028.