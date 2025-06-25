Daniel Svensson scores the 1:0 winning goal for BVB after a pass from Jobe Bellingham Keystone

Borussia Dortmund and Brazil's Fluminense advance to the round of 16 at the Club World Cup in the USA.

Keystone-SDA SDA

BVB, with Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, lived up to its role as favorites in the last preliminary round match against HD Ulsan from South Korea with a 1:0 victory in Cincinnati. The Bundesliga side thus finished Group F in first place. Fluminense only needed a goalless draw against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Miami to advance to the knockout phase.

Swede Daniel Svensson scored the only goal for the superior but inefficient Dortmund side in the 36th minute. BVB and Fluminense do not yet know their opponents in the round of 16. It will be a team from Group E with Champions League finalists Inter Milan and Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

