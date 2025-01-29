"Police prevent serious rioting ahead of the Champions League match", Stuttgart police wrote in a press release on Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 59 French hooligans in the run-up to the match between Stuttgart and PSG.

According to the press release, "serious confrontations" had become apparent on Tuesday evening. PSG supporters had traveled to Stuttgart without tickets. "High-risk fans from VfB Stuttgart and high-risk fans from Saint-Étienne tried to spy on the whereabouts of French hooligans throughout the day."

In order to prevent a clash between the "violence-seeking fans", the police carried out "low-threshold targeted checks on numerous French hooligans". The Stuttgart police worked closely with the Paris police. Among other things, masking material was discovered.

After consultation with a judge, the PSG hooligans will remain in custody until Thursday morning. "Anyone who travels to Stuttgart to commit violent crimes off the pitch will be taken out of the game," said police vice-president Carsten Höfler.

Meanwhile, 47 high-risk VfB Stuttgart fans were banned from the city center and the area around the stadium. This concerns people who had tried to spy on French hooligans and "sometimes carried passive weapons".