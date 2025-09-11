Philipp Köhn is likely to keep goal for Monaco for at least the next two months Keystone

Monaco will have to make do without their regular goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky for the next two months. This absence will benefit the Swiss Philipp Köhn.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the club from the Principality announced, Hradecky suffered a sprained left knee with a torn inner ligament in the match against Strasbourg. Signing a replacement is out of the question, general director Thiago Scuro made clear: "We believe in our players." Accordingly, the Swiss Philipp Köhn is likely to return to the Monegasque goal in Hradecky's absence.

Köhn has been playing in Monaco for two years. In the past two seasons, he has battled with Radoslaw Majecki for the position between the posts. Following the Pole's departure and the signing of 35-year-old Hradecky, Köhn moved to the second tier.