  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Intercontinental Cup Koller's Al Ahly miss out on clash with Real Madrid

SDA

14.12.2024 - 21:12

Marcel Koler saw his team suffer a very narrow defeat in Doha
Marcel Koler saw his team suffer a very narrow defeat in Doha
Keystone

Marcel Koller missed out on the final of the Intercontinental Cup with Egypt's Al Ahly.

Keystone-SDA

14.12.2024, 21:12

14.12.2024, 21:37

The winners of the African Champions League, coached by the Zurich native, were defeated in the semi-final in Doha by the Mexicans from Pachuca. After 120 goalless minutes, Al Ahly lost the penalty shoot-out 5:6. Pachuca will face Real Madrid in the final on Wednesday.

The Intercontinental Cup, officially known as the FIFA Challenger Cup, replaces the Club World Cup, which now takes place every four years rather than every year. The six winners of the continental championships play for the title.