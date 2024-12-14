Marcel Koler saw his team suffer a very narrow defeat in Doha Keystone

Marcel Koller missed out on the final of the Intercontinental Cup with Egypt's Al Ahly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The winners of the African Champions League, coached by the Zurich native, were defeated in the semi-final in Doha by the Mexicans from Pachuca. After 120 goalless minutes, Al Ahly lost the penalty shoot-out 5:6. Pachuca will face Real Madrid in the final on Wednesday.

The Intercontinental Cup, officially known as the FIFA Challenger Cup, replaces the Club World Cup, which now takes place every four years rather than every year. The six winners of the continental championships play for the title.