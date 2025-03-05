Before the Champions League clash against Leverkusen, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is asked a question that he doesn't really want to answer. His reaction is delicious.

Mattéo Mayasi

Jamal Musiala or Florian Wirtz? Both have individual class and can offer a lot to Germany. But what can they learn from each other?

Vincent Kompany explains and says: "Every player has to go their own way." His focus is not on individual comparisons, but on team performance. Suddenly, the Bayern coach interrupts his comments and says: "You've already noticed that I don't feel like answering the question. I'm talking now, but actually I shouldn't say anything." Kompany laughs and asks for another question. To avoid embarrassing the reporter, he adds that he would probably ask exactly the same question as a reporter.

