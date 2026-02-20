At the end of the press conference before Bayern's game against Frankfurt, Vincent Kompany speaks out about racism in football. The occasion is the incident with Vincius Junior. He also reprimands fellow coach José Mourinho.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern coach Vincent Kompany condemns the alleged racism incident against Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid and calls for a more differentiated approach to the issue.

Vinícius had accused a Benfica player of racially insulting him, which the latter denies, while Kompany defends the Brazilian's emotional reaction as credible.

Kompany sharply criticizes José Mourinho, whom he accuses of making a "blatant mistake" in his leadership role due to his statements about Vinícius' character and reference to Benfica legend Eusébio. Show more

In the alleged racism incident involving football star Vinícius Júnior, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has spoken out with an almost twelve-minute statement that is likely to reverberate beyond Germany. The 39-year-old Belgian with Congolese roots lamented the treatment of racism in football and society in connection with the incidents at the Champions League match between Benfica Lisbon and Real Madrid. At the same time, Kompany defended the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior and criticized Benfica coach José Mourinho, whom he accuses of misconduct in a leadership position.

"There is always only black and white"

"It's a difficult topic," said Kompany at the start of his English-language remarks at the end of the press conference ahead of FC Bayern's Bundesliga home game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (3.30pm). They culminate in an appeal for a different approach to racism. "If it's true that the Benfica player said that, I would like there to be room for an apology. Nobody in the world is perfect. But we deprive ourselves of that option. There is always only left and right, black and white," lamented Kompany.

Vinícius Júnior had celebrated eccentrically after his goal in Real's play-off first leg at Benfica (1:0). The Argentinian Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni is said to have called him a "monkey", as Vinícius Júnior explained. The Brazilian signaled the incident to referee François Letexier, who stopped the game. Prestianni denies the accusations. He had held his shirt in front of his mouth during the incident with Vini Júnior.

Real's Vinicius Junior (l.) accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of racially insulting him. Miguel Lemos/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Kompany: Vini Júnior's reaction was not faked

Kompany reported that he had watched the match live on TV. "When you see the action, Vini Júnior's reaction cannot be faked. It's an emotional reaction. And I don't see any benefit for him in going to the referee and taking all the misery on his shoulders. But he does it because he thinks it's the right thing to do at that moment."

Unlike many other black footballers, Vinícius Júnior, as a famous player, is "at least in a position where he has a voice to protest", Kompany remarked. The Bayern coach has experienced racist hostility himself in his time as a player and also as a coach.

"Crass mistake" by Mourinho

He made clear comments about his fellow coach Mourinho. After the game, the Portuguese "attacked Vinícius Júnior's character by citing his goal celebration. For me, that is a blatant mistake in terms of leadership. José Mourinho mentions Eusebio's name to say that Benfica couldn't be racist because the best player in Benfica's history was a black man."

Kompany emphasized that he knows many black players who were and are affected by racism. In addition to Eusebio, he named Samuel Eto'o, Mario Balotelli, Patrick Vieira and himself. "I'm not judging José Mourinho as a person, but he made a mistake. And I hope that won't happen again in the future," said Kompany.