Bayern coach in an interview with blue Sport Kompany: "Relaxed evening as a coach? That doesn't exist"

Jan Arnet

13.8.2025

Before the test match between GC and Bayern Munich, blue Sport spoke to Vincent Kompany. The Bayern coach talks about preparing for the new season and the tension before the start of the season.

13.08.2025, 07:30

Bayern haven't had long to get back into the swing of things since the summer vacation. Due to the Club World Cup (Bayern were eliminated in the quarter-finals), the summer break was postponed and the stars of the German record champions have only been training again for two weeks.

"It was only a short break and we only had a short preparation period, but the anticipation is huge," said Vincent Kompany in an interview with blue Sport, looking ahead to the coming season. "For optimal preparation, we might have needed a different program, but we simply have to be mentally ready - and we are."

The victories in the tests against Olympique Lyon (2:1) and Tottenham Hotspur (4:0) would have given further impetus. Kompany can therefore go into the test match against GC on Tuesday evening feeling relaxed. Or not? "Relaxation as a coach? There's no such thing," smiles Kompany. "You can be relaxed on vacation. It'll be another year before I'm relaxed again."

Video highlights. Bayern Munich shake their way to victory against GC

Video highlightsBayern Munich shake their way to victory against GC

After the game at Letzigrund, Kompany can be relieved for now. Bayern won the test against GC 2:1 and can therefore start the 2025/26 season with a broad chest. The first competitive match of the season for the German champions follows on Saturday with the prestigious Supercup against DFB Cup winners VfB Stuttgart.

