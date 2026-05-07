Vincent Kompany keeps up his motivation despite great frustration Keystone

The disappointment at Bayern Munich is huge after missing out on the Champions League final. But the elimination against Paris Saint-Germain should not deter the team from its path.

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In his intense pain over the shattered dream of the treble and in his anger at the referee, Vincent Kompany demonstratively pushed his broad back and resolutely looked ahead. The coach will not allow a long Munich funeral march.

Instead, the 40-year-old Belgian discovered a source of strength for even greater greed in his third year at Bayern in the Champions League final he narrowly missed out on against the internationally more mature defending champions. On the night after the 1:1 (0:1) draw in the semi-final second leg, the double was proclaimed as the last, but at the same time very important goal in this season characterized by national goal records.

"The team knows me. I don't have the ability to be disappointed for long. I'm already motivated for next season," said Kompany. He had already adopted a combative tone in the dressing room. He was extremely critical of the key moments. Above all, a yellow card for PSG defender Nuno Mendes, which he felt was "clear" and which the Portuguese referee João Pinheiro did not show.

"Rubbish" and "nonsense" rules

Kompany also called the rules on PSG player João Neves' hand in his own penalty area "garbage" and "nonsense", although it was not punishable. "PSG unfortunately played an outstanding game. We may have made the wrong decision in one situation or another. And so did someone else on the pitch," said sporting director Max Eberl with a blatant reference to the referee. "These are the details that make you lose a semi-final with a one-goal difference."

Despite the "small details" that went against Bayern when the referee blew his whistle, Kompany fairly congratulated his new victor Luis Enrique. "I don't want to take anything away from Paris. They are a top team."

The team from the French capital, which has been enthroned above all others in Europe for a year now, will now face Arsenal London instead of Bayern in the final on May 30 in Budapest. "It wasn't quite enough. But we can absolutely keep up with the best team," Eberl summed up proudly.

Quarter-final 2025, semi-final 2026 - and now final 2027? Munich's path seems mapped out. "I know how difficult it is to win this prize," said Kompany about the club's most important title. "I'm convinced that we'll manage to take another step next season. That's also my job," said the coach with the special work ethic.

"I don't believe that this will somehow knock us down or throw us off course. I'm sitting there in the dressing room and have the feeling that I can still win the Champions League with this team. Unfortunately not this season, so the disappointment is huge," said Joshua Kimmich.

The national team captain didn't want to berate the referee. He preferred to talk about the performance. It wasn't great in the second leg. And PSG, with their dream team of Dembélé, Khvicha Kwarazchelia and Desiré Doué, proved in Munich that they can also play world-class defending when it's absolutely necessary.

Their own team, on the other hand, "lacked a few things", analyzed Kimmich. Goals in the second leg first and foremost. "And we're chasing a deficit again. That's happened to us too often in recent weeks." And yet: "I have confidence in the team, in the coach, that something is really growing together. We were a bit closer this season."

Changes to the squad

In Munich, they are also looking to the future in terms of personnel. Together with Kompany, Eberl is tasked with updating the squad. Leon Goretzka, Raphael Guerreiro and loan player Nicolas Jackson are set to leave. The age structure is right. Many players are young and still have a lot of development potential - Aleksandar Pavlovic, Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof, even Michael Olise, who is already world class. Jamal Musiala or Alphonso Davies should become X-factors again after their serious injuries.

Neuer could continue to guide his crown prince Jonas Urbig in goal towards his upcoming task. Leader Kane also has one or two big years left in him. The Englishman fought back tears in front of the fans. "It's tough, really tough." But he will not rest and will continue to chase his first major international title. "We've had a fantastic season so far. We always want to improve. The coach always wants to make us better. We have to have that mindset," was his final word.