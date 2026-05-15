Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is getting busy again. blue Sport reports on the most important transfers and the hottest rumors.
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Konaté about to move to Real
The future of Ibrahima Konaté seems to have been decided: The French central defender will leave Liverpool when his contract expires. The club officially confirmed his departure at the end of May after five years at Anfield Road.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid is the 27-year-old's next employer. According to the report, an agreement in principle has already been reached between Konaté and the Whites.
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Iraola to become Liverpool coach
Andoni Iraola is set to become the new coach at Liverpool FC, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard is also being touted as a potential successor to Kasper Hjulmand at Leverkusen.
According to media reports, Andoni Iraola is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports on the platform X, the Reds and the 43-year-old have reached an agreement in principle. The expert did not provide any information on the length of the Spaniard's contract at Liverpool. The portal "The Athletic" also reported on the new coach at Liverpool.
Iraola, who was also rumored to be the successor to coach Kasper Hjulmand at Bayer Leverkusen, has worked successfully at AFC Bournemouth for the past three years. In the last Premier League season, he led the team to sixth place in the Europa League, finishing just three points behind Liverpool FC.
Slot had to leave Liverpool
The Spaniard's contract at Bournemouth is coming to an end. The 43-year-old had announced early on that he would be leaving the club from the south of England after three years. In the first two seasons, Bournemouth finished twelfth and ninth under him.
Iraola would succeed Arne Slot at Liverpool. The Dutchman was released at the end of the season after a disappointing season in fifth place in the Premier League. Slot had won the league title with Liverpool the previous year.
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Bologna has found a new coach
Bologna have found a new coach. The Italian club announced on Tuesday that Domenico Tedesco will be on the sidelines of the Serie A club in future.
The 40-year-old succeeds Vincenzo Italiano, whom Bologna parted ways with shortly after the end of the season, and has signed a contract until June 2028. Tedesco was most recently without a club after Turkish club Fenerbahce released him at the end of April. He won the German Cup in 2022 with RB Leipzig, which he coached from 2021 to 2023.
It remains to be seen whether Swiss international Remo Freuler will play under Tedesco. His contract, which expires this summer, has not yet been extended. A second Swiss player, Simon Sohm, recently played for Bologna - the midfielder on loan from Florence moved to the club on a loan basis. Bologna have an option to buy.
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St. Gallen sign Leon Frokaj
Leon Frokaj is moving to FC St. Gallen. As the eastern Swiss club announced on Monday, the midfielder has signed a four-year contract. The 21-year-old played last season in the FC Aarau jersey.
Frokaj played 36 competitive games for the Challenge League club, who narrowly missed out on promotion this season after losing to Grasshoppers in the barrage. The Kosovo international was trained in FC Basel's youth academy.
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Luka Elsner becomes coach at Lausanne
Lausanne-Sport has found a new coach. As the Super League club announced on Monday, Luka Elsner will take over the team as head coach from the coming season.
The Slovenian has signed a contract with Lausanne-Sport until the end of June 2028. He took over a team as coach for the first time at the age of 31 - back in August 2013 at Slovenian club NK Domzale. Since then, he has coached Union Saint-Gilloise and Pafos, among others.
Elsner replaces Markus Neumayr and Migjen Basha in Lausanne, who had been managing the team on an interim basis since April. This came after the Vaud team sacked Peter Zeidler due to "inadequate results in the second half of the season".
"We are convinced that Luka Elsner is the ideal man to achieve our goal: to permanently establish the club in the top 6 of Swiss football and to play an important role in the Swiss Cup," Vincent Steinmann, CEO of Lausanne-Sport, was quoted as saying in the club's press release. Elsner himself said of his appointment: "I immediately wanted to work with these people and this group of players."
Elsner will be supported by Dejan Kopasic, who will act as assistant coach. The two Slovenians have already worked together at different clubs in the past.
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Undav extends his contract in Stuttgart
Shortly before leaving for the USA, German international Deniz Undav has extended his contract with VfB Stuttgart ahead of schedule by a further two years and will remain with the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2029. The DFB Cup finalists announced that the contract, which was originally due to expire at the end of June 2027, includes an option for a further year.
Undav's salary is reportedly set to rise from 4.5 million euros to up to 6 million euros. According to the media, there will also be a one-off payment in the low single-digit million euro range for signing the contract.
The attacker initially moved to Stuttgart on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in England in the summer of 2023. In the past season, Undav scored 25 goals and made 14 assists in 46 competitive matches. The leading player and vice-captain thus played a decisive role in VfB's second Champions League appearance since 2024.
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Gordon move to FC Barcelona perfect
FC Bayern have lost out in the bidding for Anthony Gordon. The attacking player is moving from Newcastle to FC Barcelona. According to media reports, the transfer fee is around 80 million euros.
The transfer of attacking player Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United to FC Barcelona is complete. The English international has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish champions until the summer of 2031, the club announced.
German record champions FC Bayern Munich are also said to have been interested in signing the 25-year-old. However, Gordon opted for the team of former national coach Hansi Flick. The Catalans are expected to shell out around 80 million euros for the transfer.
Last season, he scored 17 goals for Newcastle - ten of them in the Champions League. Gordon made his debut in the Premier League at Everton FC and moved to Newcastle United in January 2023.
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Adi Hütter back as coach of Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt has found what it was looking for in its search for a new coach. With the former YB champion coach Adi Hütter, an old acquaintance succeeds the Spaniard Albert Riera.
Five years after his voluntary departure, Adi Hütter is returning to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 56-year-old Austrian and Swiss international Aurèle Amenda will take over from Spaniard Albert Riera, who left the club less than four months after a disappointing season that saw them finish eighth in the Bundesliga.
Hütter, who already successfully coached Hesse from 2018 to 2021, has a contract with the Bundesliga club that runs until the summer of 2029. He most recently worked in France at AS Monaco, where he was dismissed last October. Hütter coached Young Boys from 2015 to 2018 and led Bern to their first league title in 32 years after two second-place finishes in 2018.
In his first term in Frankfurt, Hütter reached the semi-finals of the Europa League with Eintracht in 2019. However, his voluntary departure to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2021 - despite having two years left on his contract - did not go without a hitch.
Now Hütter is to lead Eintracht back into calm waters and, above all, back onto the European football stage after the short and stormy period under his predecessor Albert Riera. Frankfurt finished eighth in the Bundesliga last season, missing out on an international starting place.
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Servette finds successor for Joël Mall
Servette FC has found a successor to Joël Mall. The Geneva club has signed Lithuanian goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas for the next three seasons.
The 25-time international most recently played for Romanian club Universitatea Cluj, before which he was under contract with Stade Rennes in France, among others. In Geneva, the 29-year-old Gertmonas will duel with captain Jérémy Frick for the goalkeeping spot.
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Deal is done: Mall moves to YB
After three years at Servette, Joel Mall is moving to Young Boys in Bern. There, the 35-year-old will replace backup goalkeeper Heinz Lindner, who has moved to Zurich, and will act as number two behind regular goalkeeper Marvin Keller in future.
In a video published on YouTube, Mall speaks to the Bernese supporters for the first time. He is "proud to sign here", says the 20-time national goalkeeper from Cyprus.
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Beckham joins FC Lugano
FC Lugano signs the Colombian winger Beckham David Castro. The transfer fee is said to be around one million dollars. The 22-year-old is moving from his home country of Millonarios to Lugano, where he has signed a contract until 2029.
Lugano's sporting director, Sebastien Pelzer, had this to say about the new signing: "Beckham is a player we have been watching closely for some time and we are convinced that he can be an important reinforcement for us. Despite his young age, he has already played more than 100 professional games and gained a lot of valuable experience in a demanding environment. With his pace and technical qualities, he can offer us additional options in attack and we are pleased to be able to offer him the ideal conditions in Lugano to fully exploit his potential."
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Lustrinelli transfer to Union finalized
Mauro Lustrinelli will become coach of 1. FC Union Berlin. This was confirmed by the Bundesliga club and FC Thun on Thursday afternoon. "After winning the Swiss championship title, the successful head coach expressed his wish to take the next step in his career and take over the coaching position at Union Berlin. FC Thun has complied with this wish and is letting Lustrinelli move to the Bundesliga," reads the Thun press release.
Union writes that Lustrinelli "brings international experience as well as a clear, development-oriented playing philosophy". The 50-year-old will succeed Marie-Louise Eta, who will coach the Union women in the future. While the clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer, media reports suggest a transfer fee of one million euros. Lustrinelli would have had a contract with Thun until 2028.
"We have a lot to thank Mauro for. It is an honor for FC Thun that the coach can make the direct leap to the Bundesliga - this has never happened before. We wish Mauro all the best," President Andreas Gerber is quoted as saying.
In the football talk show Heimspiel, Thun legend Hans-Peter Latour spoke on Tuesday about a possible move of Lustrinelli to the Bundesliga: "If you have the chance, then you go."
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FCB bring in new transfer boss from Manchester United
Last week, David Degen announced in an interview with blue Sport that a new scouting team with a technical director will take care of transfers at FC Basel this summer. FCB also announced the names on Tuesday: Andreas Herrmann will be hired as technical director, Marko Filipovic as chief scout and Dennis Hofmann as scout.
"With these three additions, the club hopes to take a further step towards professionalization and innovation in this area, which is important for the sporting future," FCB wrote in a statement. It remains to be seen if and when the successor to the departed Head of Sport Daniel Stucki will be presented.
Andreas Herrmann worked for Manchester United for many years, most recently as Head of Emerging Talent. During his time at the English record champions, he worked in various scouting areas - from youth to the first team. As Technical Director at FCB, Herrmann will assume operational responsibility for scouting, recruiting, negotiations and agent management with immediate effect.
He will be supported by Marko Filipovic, who is also moving from Manchester United to Basel and taking on the role of chief scout at FCB. Dennis Hofmann joins FCB from Eintracht Frankfurt and will work as a scout in future.
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Maresca becomes Guardiola's successor at ManCity
Pep Guardiola will most likely leave Manchester City after this season. This is not yet official, but the Catalan coach is said to have already informed City managers of his decision, according to several media outlets.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is already clear who Guardiola's successor will be. According to the report, Enzo Maresca - who was still coach of Chelsea FC until January - will take over next season. Maresca is already familiar with the club; the Italian worked as coach of City's U23s between 2020 and 2021 and was Guardiola's assistant coach between 2022 and 2023.
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Lindner moves to FC Zurich
Heinz Lindner was a substitute goalkeeper at YB and it should be no different at FCZ. Nevertheless, he has signed a two-year contract with the Zurich club.
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Mourinho becomes the new coach of Real Madrid
It is now said to be fixed: José Mourinho is returning to Real Madrid. This is reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. According to the report, an agreement has been reached between the Whites, the Portuguese star coach and his current employers Benfica Lisbon. Only the contract has yet to be signed. Mourinho, who was already on the sidelines at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, is set to receive a two-year contract.
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Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a coach again
Eintracht Frankfurt is parting ways with coach Albert Riera and his assistants by mutual agreement after the Bundesliga season. Eintracht finished the season in 8th place and the coaching team only took over responsibility in February of this year.
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Alonso becomes new Chelsea coach
Now it's official: Chelsea have announced the transfer of coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been given a four-year contract and will take up his new job on July 1.
Alonso, who once played for Real Madrid himself, joined the Whites in the summer of 2025 as Carlo Ancelotti's successor. His contract was terminated in January 2026 after just over six months.
Before his stint in Spain, he had coached Bayer Leverkusen for two and a half years and won the league and cup double unbeaten in 2024.
Chelsea have had a poor season. Enzo Maresca was sacked on January 1 after finishing fifth in the table, and things have not improved under his successor Liam Rosenior. The cup final was lost last Saturday, meaning that the season did not end on a positive note.
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Lustrinelli apparently top candidate at Union Berlin
As the German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports on X, Thun's master coach Mauro Lustrinelli is in "advanced" talks with Bundesliga club Union Berlin.
However, an agreement between the clubs has yet to be reached, the report continues.
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Alonso new Chelsea coach
Xabi Alonso and Chelsea are said to have agreed a contract until 2030. This is reported by the usually reliable "Athletic". According to the report, the Spaniard was in London for a meeting where a four-year contract was agreed.
Alonso moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Real Madrid last summer, but was released in the Spanish capital after poor results during his first season.
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Lewandowski must leave Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski's time at FC Barcelona is over. The Pole will not receive a new contract with the Spanish champions. "Came as a star, left as a legend", Barcelona wrote on social media.
The Polish international played for Barcelona for four years and won the Spanish championship three times during that time. It is still unclear what the 37-year-old will do now.
Lewandowski has scored 13 goals so far this season. There are still two match days to go in the Spanish La Liga.
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Will Alonso take over at Chelsea?
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Xabi Alonso is on Chelsea's radar and initial talks have already taken place. However, according to the always well-informed Italian, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva are also possible candidates for the coaching job at the football heavyweight, which has been badly shaken this season.
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Joel Mall to YB on a free transfer?
Bern's Young Boys are said to be considering signing Joel Mall on a free transfer. This is reported by the "Berner Zeitung". The 35-year-old's contract with Servette, which runs until 2027, will end this summer by mutual agreement.
At YB, Mall would in future act as number two behind regular keeper Marvin Keller and would probably be considered as a replacement for Heinz Lindner, who is also being linked with a move.
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Silvan Widmer remains at Mainz
Silvan Widmer will remain at Mainz 05, with the Swiss international extending his contract with the Bundesliga team. However, the club did not disclose the term of the new contract.
Widmer moved to Mainz from FC Basel in 2021. There, the right-back rose to become a key player and captain. This season, the 33-year-old made 39 competitive appearances in which he scored three goals.
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What Basel boss Degen says about the future of Lichtsteiner and Shaqiri - and Sommer's rejection
After the 3-1 defeat against St. Gallen on the penultimate matchday, it is clear that FC Basel will not be playing in the European Cup next season. FCB boss David Degen talks to blue Sport about the missed goals, the future of coach Stephan Lichtsteiner and the upcoming upheaval. Click here for the article.
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Neuer's decision at Bayern Munich has been made
It can happen quickly now: Manuel Neuer's contract extension at FC Bayern has been in the pipeline for weeks - and it should be announced soon. The goalkeeper apparently has to make concessions. Click here for the article.