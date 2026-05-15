Andoni Iraola is set to become the new coach at Liverpool FC, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard is also being touted as a potential successor to Kasper Hjulmand at Leverkusen.

According to media reports, Andoni Iraola is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports on the platform X, the Reds and the 43-year-old have reached an agreement in principle. The expert did not provide any information on the length of the Spaniard's contract at Liverpool. The portal "The Athletic" also reported on the new coach at Liverpool.

Iraola, who was also rumored to be the successor to coach Kasper Hjulmand at Bayer Leverkusen, has worked successfully at AFC Bournemouth for the past three years. In the last Premier League season, he led the team to sixth place in the Europa League, finishing just three points behind Liverpool FC.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Liverpool reach agreement in principle to appoint Andoni Iraola as new manager, here we go! 🔴🫱🏻‍🫲🏼



Exclusive story from Saturday, 100% confirmed: Arne Slot left and Iraola will lead #LFC project, as expected.



Talks advanced over last 48h and deal in place. pic.twitter.com/2FIMdRnn0B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

Slot had to leave Liverpool

The Spaniard's contract at Bournemouth is coming to an end. The 43-year-old had announced early on that he would be leaving the club from the south of England after three years. In the first two seasons, Bournemouth finished twelfth and ninth under him.

Iraola would succeed Arne Slot at Liverpool. The Dutchman was released at the end of the season after a disappointing season in fifth place in the Premier League. Slot had won the league title with Liverpool the previous year.