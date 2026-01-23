Sékou Koné will continue to play on loan for Lausanne-Sport next season, as the Western Swiss Super League club announced on Friday.

The 20-year-old joined Lausanne from Manchester United in February 2026 and has played five games for the first team so far before being sidelined by injury for the rest of the season.

At the same time, Lausanne-Sport announced the departure of Mayka Okuka, who signed a contract with Yverdon Sport through 2028. The 23-year-old midfielder had been playing on loan for Stade Nyonnais in the Challenge League since March 2025.