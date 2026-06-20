For Ismael Koné, the World Cup is over early. Photo: Kaleb Tatum/AP/dpa

Ismael Koné’s serious injury during Canada’s World Cup match against Qatar has moved people. Now the pro is thanking everyone for the outpouring of support.

DPA dpa

Following the shock of his injury and his early exit from the World Cup, Canadian midfielder Ismael Koné has expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support in an emotional message. “I’ve felt your love and support; honestly, thank you so much. You can’t even imagine how grateful I am to all those who reached out and included me in their prayers. I thank God for that, because not everyone is that lucky,” the 24-year-old wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Koné suffered a broken leg during the World Cup co-host’s 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver. He has already undergone surgery and will not be available to the team for the remainder of the tournament, the Canadian Soccer Association announced.

Pro Remains Optimistic

Koné, however, intends to continue supporting the team to the best of his ability. “To my Canadian brothers: (...) I want you to know that I love you with all my heart and that our brotherhood means everything to me. I’ll never forget what you did yesterday. I’ll be back very soon, and we’ll create many more memories together,” Koné wrote.

He himself does not intend to let the serious injury discourage him. “This struggle is a test of my faith and my character. And honestly, I’m ready for it, because ALLAH would never give you a challenge you can’t overcome—and being tested is God’s greatest gift,” explained Koné, who was born in Ivory Coast.

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