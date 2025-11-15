Fisnik Asllani celebrates the 1:0 in Ljubljana Keystone

Kosovo secured at least a play-off place in the Swiss group with a 2-0 win in Slovenia.

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani scored after just over five minutes to make it 1-0, just as he had done in the last World Cup qualifier in Sweden.

Shortly after the break, the visitors' situation improved again when Petar Stojanovic from Slovenia, who had only come on as a substitute at the break, was yellow-carded twice in the space of six minutes (47 and 53). An own goal made it 2-0 in the 64th minute.

Kosovo will be Switzerland's last opponents in Pristina on Tuesday, with a three-point lead and a much better goal difference.