The great joy of the Kosovo players after the victory in Gothenburg

Kosovo remain Switzerland's first rivals in the World Cup qualifiers.

National coach Franco Foda's team also won their second clash with Sweden. The Kosovars followed up their 2-0 home win in September with a 1-0 victory in Gothenburg.

The in-form 23-year-old striker Fisnik Asllani from Hoffenheim scored in the 32nd minute. Shortly before the break, the visitors missed an excellent opportunity to make it 2-0, but it was still enough to secure victory.

The gap to Switzerland is three points and ten goals. In November, Foda's team will play their last two games in Slovenia and at home against Switzerland.

Telegram and table:

Sweden - Kosovo 0:1 (0:1)

Gothenburg. - SR Makkelie (NED). - Goal: 32nd Asllani 0:1 - Remarks: Kosovo with Hajrizi (Sion), without Saipi (Lugano/substitute).

1. Switzerland 4/10 (9:0). 2. Kosovo 4/7 (3:4). 3. Slovenia 4/3 (2:5). 4. Sweden 4/1 (2:7).