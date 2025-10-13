  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualifiers Kosovo beat Sweden again

13.10.2025 - 23:30

The great joy of the Kosovo players after the victory in Gothenburg
Keystone

Kosovo remain Switzerland's first rivals in the World Cup qualifiers.

14.10.2025, 00:00

National coach Franco Foda's team also won their second clash with Sweden. The Kosovars followed up their 2-0 home win in September with a 1-0 victory in Gothenburg.

The in-form 23-year-old striker Fisnik Asllani from Hoffenheim scored in the 32nd minute. Shortly before the break, the visitors missed an excellent opportunity to make it 2-0, but it was still enough to secure victory.

The gap to Switzerland is three points and ten goals. In November, Foda's team will play their last two games in Slovenia and at home against Switzerland.

Decision on World Cup ticket postponed. Swiss national team picks up a point in a draw in Slovenia

Telegram and table:

Sweden - Kosovo 0:1 (0:1)

Gothenburg. - SR Makkelie (NED). - Goal: 32nd Asllani 0:1 - Remarks: Kosovo with Hajrizi (Sion), without Saipi (Lugano/substitute).

1. Switzerland 4/10 (9:0). 2. Kosovo 4/7 (3:4). 3. Slovenia 4/3 (2:5). 4. Sweden 4/1 (2:7).

National team. More won than lost

Did Slovenia not want to win?. Yakin marvels at defensive bulwark:

Minimal mode change. Champions League from 2027 with opening match

