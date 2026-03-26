Pure emotion: Kosovo's World Cup dream lives on. Keystone

16 teams from Europe fight for 4 World Cup tickets. No dreams are coming true today, but for 8 teams those dreams are shattering. You can follow all the games in the ticker here.

Patrick Lämmle

Kosovo's World Cup dream lives on after spectacular win

Kosovo are also still in the race for one of the last four European World Cup places. They beat Slovakia 4:3 in Bratislava. The fourth Kosovan goal was scored by FC Sion defender Kreshnik Hajrizi. Kosovo still needed a (home) win against Turkey on Tuesday to qualify for their first World Cup.

The Turks, coached by Vincenzo Montella, won 1-0 against Romania in Istanbul thanks to a goal from full-back Ferdi Kadioglu. The beautiful pass for the goal eight minutes after the break was struck by Arda Güler, the 21-year-old Real Madrid playmaker.

Sweden face Poland

Sweden, Switzerland's second World Cup qualifying opponents, who are in the play-offs alongside Kosovo, will also play in the play-off final. Viktor Gyökeres scored a hat-trick in the 3:1 win against Ukraine in Valencia, Spain. The Scandinavians will play the play-off final at home against Poland on Tuesday. The Poles won 2:1 at home in Warsaw against Albania after falling behind, with Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski turning the game around with their goals (63rd and 73rd).

Czech Republic win penalty shoot-out thriller and challenge Denmark

The Czech Republic and Denmark will decide the fourth World Cup ticket between themselves in Prague. The Czech Republic saved themselves from extra time in Ireland with a goal in the 86th minute and had the better nerves in the penalty shoot-out. The last two Irish shooters failed. The Danes had no trouble against North Macedonia in Copenhagen after the break. All four goals to make it 4-0 were scored after the break.