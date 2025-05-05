  1. Residential Customers
Nations League Kosovo rebuffed - ruling on match abandonment in Romania confirmed

SDA

5.5.2025 - 19:54

The Kosovars walk off the pitch in Bucharest in November 2024.
The Kosovars walk off the pitch in Bucharest in November 2024.
Keystone

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms UEFA's decision to abandon a Nations League match. The match between Romania and Kosovo is scored 3:0 in favor of the hosts.

Keystone-SDA

05.05.2025, 19:54

05.05.2025, 21:40

CAS rejected Kosovo's appeal against the ruling, as it explained in a statement.

The Kosovars had left the pitch in Bucharest in November 2024 with the score at 0-0 in stoppage time. The team of coach Franco Foda, who coached FC Zurich in 2022, felt provoked by Romanian fans who had chanted "Serbia" in the stands.

Romania's promotion to the B-League is now complete thanks to the scoring.

