The Kosovars walk off the pitch in Bucharest in November 2024. Keystone

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirms UEFA's decision to abandon a Nations League match. The match between Romania and Kosovo is scored 3:0 in favor of the hosts.

CAS rejected Kosovo's appeal against the ruling, as it explained in a statement.

The Kosovars had left the pitch in Bucharest in November 2024 with the score at 0-0 in stoppage time. The team of coach Franco Foda, who coached FC Zurich in 2022, felt provoked by Romanian fans who had chanted "Serbia" in the stands.

Romania's promotion to the B-League is now complete thanks to the scoring.

