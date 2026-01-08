Niko Kovac starts his second year as Borussia Dortmund coach in February. Keystone

On the eve of his second year as BVB coach, Niko Kovac can no longer simply claim to have stabilized the club. Fans and fans want more. This is noticeably annoying the 54-year-old.

Despite stabilizing on the pitch and finishing second at the winter break, criticism of the unspectacular style of play is growing, to which Kovac is reacting with increasing sensitivity.

In addition to the problems in the game, disciplinary problems, contract issues and transfer rumors are causing unrest - only goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is delivering consistently strong performances. Show more

The messages are short and to the point. "Men, with more drive!", "It has to go faster!", "Concentration men!" In the first training sessions of the year in Marbella, Spain, Niko Kovac made it clear what is important at Borussia Dortmund. The BVB coach is tightening the reins.

Second place at the turn of the year and seven points more than at the same time last year - all well and good. Although Kovac has stabilized Borussia Dortmund in his first eleven months as coach and led them back into the circle of the top two or three national teams behind Bayern Munich, discontent has recently arisen in the demanding and difficult environment of the Westphalians. "We've had a few games where we've conceded goals in the final seconds and then dropped points," lamented German international Waldemar Anton at the training camp.

Resentment is growing

In the Bundesliga alone, there were three games (1:1 at HSV, 3:3 against Stuttgart, 1:1 in Freiburg) in which Dortmund squandered a total of six points in the closing stages. The gap to Bayern could therefore be just three instead of a whopping nine points ahead of the Bundesliga restart at the weekend. In the Champions League, they also lost two more games against Juventus Turin (4:4) and Bodö/Glimt (2:2).

Kovac has been annoyed by references to this recently. For a long time, Nuri Sahin's successor thrived on getting BVB back on track. The 54-year-old was rewarded with a surprisingly early contract extension for securing the Champions League millions with a final spurt in the pre-season and saving the club from a serious problem.

"Since April, we've only lost in Barcelona, against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, in Munich, at Manchester City and against Leverkusen in the past nine months," sporting director Lars Ricken recently remarked in "Kicker". "Niko has earned our trust. We want to build something with him and continue to improve the team together."

And therein lies the crux of the matter. The Westphalians' football is rarely spectacular; Ricken himself spoke of "pragmatic" football. This, in turn, is met with criticism from the fans, to which Kovac is reacting increasingly thin-skinned. Somewhat recovered over the holidays, he now admitted that "there are one or two points where there is still room for improvement". This is now being worked on in Marbella. The second and third sessions on the Costa del Sol were already secret.

No longer just pragmatic

Kovac is quick to point out where Borussia Dortmund was before him and where the team is now. But he also names the construction sites. "We are not dissatisfied with the status quo. But as a coach, you always want to improve," said Kovac in Marbella. "We have to make better use of our chances. It's about taking the ball and things like that." Anton mentioned "tactical things, standards perhaps" and generally "some issues that we need to work on".

Dortmund face another challenge in the Bundesliga on Friday at Eintracht Frankfurt. In February, Kovac enters his second year as BVB coach - and he realizes that the fans want more: Spectacle, inspiring attacking football and, in the long term, titles again.

Annoying problems and a safe Kobel

In addition to the increased expectations, there are smaller problems that annoy Kovac. His stars' indiscipline, persistent transfer rumors about Nico Schlotterbeck and debates about contract extensions for captain Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi are putting a strain on the atmosphere. Kovac has recently passed the pressure on to sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

"That's his job," said the coach about the talks with Adeyemi and Schlotterbeck, whose contracts are valid until 2027. Both players are to be kept. "I am convinced that he will give his all." Kehl has already relieved the coach of one unpleasant task in Marbella. Together with sporting director Lars Ricken, he fined Adeyemi a five-figure sum for his outburst following his premature substitution in the 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach shortly before Christmas.

Dortmund have no worries at goalkeeper for the time being. Gregor Kobel's contract runs until the summer after next. The Swiss international's performances in the first half of the year were honored by "Kicker", which named him the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga from 2022 to 2024. The specialist magazine wrote of a "squeaky clean first half of the season".