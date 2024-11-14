Bledian Krasniqi is a permanent fixture in midfield at FC Zurich Keystone

Bledian Krasniqi has decided to play for the Kosovo national team in the future, FC Zurich has announced. However, the midfielder is still waiting for his Kosovan passport.

Bledian Krasniqi, the talented FC Zurich midfielder, has decided to continue his international career with the Kosovo national team. This decision was announced by FC Zurich on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Zurich, has played for all of Switzerland's youth teams in the past, making 38 appearances, including seven for the U21s. Despite his success in the youth teams, Krasniqi never received an invitation to play for Switzerland's senior national team due to the strong competition in midfield.

However, in order to play for his parents' home country, Krasniqi must first obtain a Kosovan passport. Only then can he officially play for the Kosovan national team. This development marks a significant step in his career and could open up new opportunities for him at international level.

A new path for Krasniqi

The decision to play for Kosovo reflects Krasniqi's desire to be active on the international stage after not being given a chance in the senior national team in Switzerland. The move to the Kosovo national team could offer him the opportunity to showcase his skills on a new platform and develop further.

FC Zurich supports Krasniqi in his decision and sees this as a positive development for the player, who can now focus on the challenges and opportunities that playing for Kosovo brings.

