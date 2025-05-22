The Swiss Football League's (SFL) appeals body for licenses grants AC Bellinzona the required eligibility to play for the 2025/26 season. FC Schaffhausen and SC Kriens are also denied a license in the second instance. SCK president Werner Baumgartner is furious.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Football League's (SFL) appeal body for licenses grants AC Bellinzona the required eligibility to play for the 2025/26 season.

FC Schaffhausen and SC Kriens are also denied a license in the 2nd instance.

Following the decision, Kriens president Werner Baumgartner criticized the league in no uncertain terms. His club will defend itself against the decision. Show more

AC Bellinzona can also play in the Challenge League next season. The Ticino club was awarded the license in the second instance. In addition to Bellinzona, the Swiss Football League's Licensing Committee also denied FC Schaffhausen, which has since been relegated from the Challenge League, and SC Kriens from the Promotion League the right to play in the next championship at the end of April.

The committee based its decision on the failure to meet financial and procedural criteria. In contrast to the decision in favor of AC Bellinzona, the committee upheld its decision in the case of the clubs from north-eastern Switzerland and central Switzerland and once again denied both clubs a license.

Kriens boss Werner Baumgartner does not want to accept this. "The decision is very frustrating. For all of us. After this successful season. When submitting the license dossier, we submitted documents after the official deadline, which has always been possible in the past. That was a mistake on our part," he is quoted as saying in a Kriens media release. "The league supported us with the subsequent submission and now had more than six weeks to check the documents. Now we have received this negative decision without giving any reasons. I consider this indecent."

The SFL obviously prefers formalism to dealing with the actual issues concerning football. "That is not acceptable and we are fighting against it," said Baumgartner."

Definitely no promotion for Kriens

For FC Schaffhausen, the decision regarding participation in the Challenge League as a relegated team is no longer relevant. Nevertheless, those responsible at the club are unable to understand the licensing commission's actions, as they announced in a press release. They reserve the right to take legal action. The further course of action will be "discussed by the management and the board of directors this week", as the statement continues.

FC Schaffhausen with coach Hakan Yakin will not receive a license in the 2nd instance either. Picture: sda

SC Kriens is in second place in the Promotion League standings ahead of Saturday's final matchday, one point behind leaders FC Rapperswil-Jona, and from a sporting perspective would still have had the opportunity to move to the top and be promoted to the Challenge League. However, this path has now been denied after the club was once again refused a license.

Kriens still has the option of appealing the decision and taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Depending on the outcome of the last matchday in the Promotion League, however, this could become invalid. Because if Rapperswil-Jona win their last game against Bavois, the FCRJ will be promoted to the Challenge League - and Kriens would no longer need a license.

