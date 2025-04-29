Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger celebrated great successes together at Real Madrid. imago

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger is being heavily criticized after the scandal at the Spanish Cup final. His former teammate Toni Kroos jumps to his side.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antonio Rüdiger verbally abused the referee in the Copa del Rey final and threw an object in his direction.

The Real Madrid defender has apologized for his outburst. German TV pundits Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann are nevertheless demanding consequences for Rüdiger.

Rüdiger's former team-mate Tonis Kroos thinks this is exaggerated: "We don't have to act as if he killed someone." Show more

Following his outburst in the Spanish Cup final, German international Antonio Rüdiger has received support from his former Real team-mate Toni Kroos. "He'll get his punishment, it will be justified. But we still don't have to act as if he killed someone," said Kroos on the sidelines of an Icon League event in Düsseldorf: "You always have to be a bit careful not to go with the flow."

Kroos: Rüdiger is aware of his mistake

The 35-year-old Kroos also had contact with Rüdiger after the game. "That it was a big mistake, I think the pictures speak for themselves. He knows that too, he's aware of that," said the long-serving professional for the Whites, who played for Madrid until last year.

Rüdiger insulted the referee and threw an object at him shortly before the end of extra time in the cup final against FC Barcelona (2:3) at the weekend. The defender, who had already been substituted a few minutes earlier, was shown the red card for this - and apologized the next day.

Criticism of former national team players

It is already being discussed whether Rüdiger should also be punished for his behavior in the DFB selection. Kroos doesn't think so. "Whoever jumps out of the bush again - and somehow demands exclusion from the national team and so on. Above all, some of them are people, I'll put it this way, who probably should have been banned from time to time," said Kroos.

Other ex-national team players such as Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann had clearly criticized Rüdiger's tantrum. Rudi Völler, the sporting director of the German national team, said of the incident: "That's not acceptable. Especially not as a German international. He has to change that and he knows that himself, as his public reaction shows."