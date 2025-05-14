Mirlind Kryeziu is leaving FC Zurich on a free transfer at the end of the season. The club and player have not reached an agreement in the contract negotiations. The defender talks about it on blue Sport.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mirlind Kryeziu is leaving FC Zurich on a free transfer at the end of the season after many years with the club, as no agreement was reached in the contract negotiations.

The defender was no longer planned for his sporting career. In an interview with blue Sport, he hinted that there were unspoken reasons behind the scenes for the breakdown in talks.

Kryezius' sporting future is open. He himself does not rule out staying in the Super League. Show more

Mirlind Kryeziu is leaving FC Zurich at the end of the season. Kosovo international Kryeziu has played for FCZ since his junior days and won the cup with the club in 2018 and the championship in 2022. The defender had not played a role in FCZ's plans for months after rejecting an offer to extend his expiring contract.

Nevertheless, Kryeziu was celebrated by the fans on his departure. "I've known since January that the moment would come at some point. Today I just enjoyed it," said the 28-year-old on blue Sport, who offered the supporters 1,000 free beers before the game against Winterthur.

Why didn't they find each other in the end? "There are certain things you can't talk about on television. And yes, we didn't find each other at the end. That's the reason it didn't work out."

His sporting future is "still open". "The clubs know that I'm on a free transfer. I'm taking my time," says Kryeziu. Can the FCZ veteran imagine staying in Switzerland or is his sights set on a move abroad? "In football, there's never a plan A, plan B, plan C. Let's see how it turns out," says Kryeziu.