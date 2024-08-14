Dereck Kutesa would apparently like to move this summer. Keystone

First the 6-0 defeat against Basel, now problems with star player Dereck Kutesa. Servette are in turmoil ahead of the important second leg of the Europa League qualifier against Braga.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Servette coach Thomas Häberli talks about injured players ahead of the second leg of the Europa League 3rd round qualifier against Braga and mentions Dereck Kutesa.

Kutesa's advisor clarifies on Instagram: "Kutesa is not ill! Kutesa is 100% fit!"

The 26-year-old attacking player would apparently like to move, but Servette do not seem to want to let Kutesa (already 3 goals this season) go. Show more

After the 0:0 in the first leg in Portugal, Servette should actually be going into the Europa League qualifying second leg at home against SC Braga on Thursday with a broad chest. However, the 6-0 defeat against FC Basel at the weekend is not the only setback that Geneva have had to accept ahead of the important qualifying match.

As Servette coach Thomas Häberli announced at Wednesday's press conference, the participation of several key players is uncertain. "Miroslav Stevanovic's participation is uncertain. Alexis Antunes is also not yet at 100 percent," said Häberli.

He continued: "Dereck Kutesa is also a bit ill. We'll see how they are tomorrow to see if they're able to play."

"Kutesa is not ill!"

The update on Kutesa has his advisor Christopher Mandiangu on the edge of his seat. He rages on Instagram: "Kutesa is not sick!!! Kutesa is 100% fit!!! He has an official offer and yes, Servette know that the player would gladly accept it!"

Mandiangu is obviously unhappy about the way Häberli talks about his client in public. After all, Kutesa is "a deserving player". The advisor rails against the Servette coach: "Don't lie!"

According to "Kmedia", Servette rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia for Kutesa a few days ago. Al-Fateh is said to have offered around one and a half million francs. The 26-year-old's contract in Geneva runs until next summer.

Kutesa's roast Christopher Mandiangu gives Thomas Häberli a piece of his mind via Instagram story. Instagram/massambinho

