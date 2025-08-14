Dereck Kutesa scores his first two goals for AEK Athens Keystone

A sense of achievement for Dereck Kutesa: the three-time Swiss international played a key role in helping his new club AEK Athens progress to the Conference League play-offs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round against Cypriot side Aris Limassol, Kutesa was substituted in the 85th minute with the score at 1-1. In extra time, the 27-year-old from Geneva first scored the 2:1 before setting up Luka Jovic's third Athens goal.

For Kutesa, who moved from Servette to the Greek capital this summer, it was his first two goals in his third partial appearance for his new employer.

AEK Athens will face Belgian side Anderlecht in the play-offs.

