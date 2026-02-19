  1. Residential Customers
Europa League Kwadwo Duah scores and almost all the Swiss win

SDA

19.2.2026 - 23:04

Kwadwo Duah (right) celebrates his 1:0 with Deroy Duarte.
Kwadwo Duah (right) celebrates his 1:0 with Deroy Duarte.
Picture: Keystone

Kwadwo Duah scores the only Swiss goal in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Keystone-SDA

19.02.2026, 23:04

19.02.2026, 23:11

The six-time international scored in the 24th minute to make it 1-0 in Ludogorez Rasgrad's 2-1 win at home to Ferencvaros Budapest.

It was Duah's first European Cup goal of the season. The striker was not part of the Bulgarian champions' squad in the league phase. Ferencvaros have been without Swiss defender Stefan Gartenmann for several months due to injury.

The other Swiss players who were in action are well on their way to the round of 16. Dan Ndoye, who came on half an hour before the end, celebrated a 3-0 away win with Nottingham against Fenerbahce Istanbul. Remo Freuler and Simon Sohm won 1-0 with Bologna at Norwegian side Brann Bergen, while Luca Jaquez came on in the final quarter of an hour in Stuttgart's 4-1 win at Celtic Glasgow.

