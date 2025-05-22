  1. Residential Customers
Bulgaria Kwadwo Duah wins the double with Ludogorez

SDA

22.5.2025 - 20:37

Kwadwo Duah celebrates Ludogorez's 1-0 win with Caio Vidal, who scored the winning goal
Kwadwo Duah celebrates Ludogorez's 1-0 win with Caio Vidal, who scored the winning goal
Keystone

Swiss international Kwadwo Duah wins the Cup in his second season with Ludogorez Rasgrad after winning the Bulgarian championship.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2025, 20:37

In the final against ZSKA Sofia, Ludogorez won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Brazilian striker Caio Vidal (34') and secured the double for the fourth time in the club's history.

Duah was in the starting line-up and was substituted in the 84th minute. It is Ludogorez's fourth cup title at the fifth attempt. Last year, the team from Rasgrad lost the final 2:3 to Botev Plovdiv despite a goal from Duah.

