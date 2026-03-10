Kyle Walker played every minute for England at Euro 2024. Keystone

England defender Kyle Walker will no longer play for the national team, as he announced in a statement.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 35-year-old played 96 international matches and five finals. He reached the European Championship final with England in 2021 and 2024.

Walker has been under contract with Burnley, the penultimate team in the Premier League, since last summer. Previously, the full-back, who is known for his speed, played successfully for Tottenham and Manchester City. He won the Champions League with City in 2023 and the league six times.

Walker was a key member of the national team for many years. In both European Championship finals lost, against Italy in 2021 and Spain in 2024, he was on the pitch for the entire match. Since last June, however, he has waited in vain to be called up by national team coach Thomas Tuchel.