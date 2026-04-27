Kylian Mbappé will be monitored by medical staff over the next few days Imago

Real Madrid's French striker Kylian Mbappé has suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday.

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However, the club did not specify how long the player will be out for.

The captain of the French national team, who was substituted towards the end of the match against Betis Sevilla (1-1) on Friday, has suffered an injury to the "semitendinosus muscle of the left leg", a muscle that belongs to the hamstrings and runs along the thigh, according to the diagnosis of the Madrid doctors.

According to initial reports in the Spanish press, Mbappé is likely to miss the next league game against Espanyol Barcelona on Sunday and his participation in the Clásico against FC Barcelona on May 10 is questionable. His participation in the French national team's training camp at the end of May ahead of the 2026 World Cup is therefore not in doubt for the time being.