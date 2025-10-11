  1. Residential Customers
France captain injured Kylian Mbappé missing against Iceland

SDA

11.10.2025 - 09:13

The ankle hurts: Kylian Mbappé sits on the pitch
The ankle hurts: Kylian Mbappé sits on the pitch
Keystone

Kylian Mbappé suffers another injury to his right ankle in the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. The captain will miss the trip to Iceland, according to the French FA.

Keystone-SDA

11.10.2025, 09:13

11.10.2025, 11:36

Mbappé, who had already injured his right ankle at Real Madrid and had been rested in training during the week, was substituted before the end of the game in the 3-0 win against Azerbaijan, in which he scored the opening goal. His absence joins a long list of strikers missing for the October draw: Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Marcus Thuram or Bradley Barcola.

France are on course to qualify for the World Cup after three wins in three games. The away game against Iceland follows on Monday.

