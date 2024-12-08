Galaxy coach Greg Vanney looks tensely at the clock. Only a few minutes left to the title Keystone

Los Angeles Galaxy win their sixth title in the North American championship. The Californians beat the New York Red Bulls 2:1 in the play-off final in front of their home crowd.

SDA

Los Angeles Galaxy have been record champions since 2014 and won their fifth title. The club has now raised its record to six MLS Cups.

Last year, the Galaxy finished second last in the Western Conference and failed to reach the play-offs. Faced with a fan boycott and a certain local decline with the rise of Los Angeles FC, Galaxy began their upswing with the appointment of manager Will Kuntz in May 2023. While Galaxy had often welcomed stars in decline (Beckham, Gerrard, Ibrahimovic), they were now successful with virtually no big-name players.

Coach Greg Vanney won his first title after losing three finals with Galaxy as a player (1996, 1999, 2001). His club had finished second in the Western Conference in the regular season before defeating Colorado, Minnesota and Stefan Frei's Seattle Sounders.

SDA