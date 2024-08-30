  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Labbadia will not be national coach in Nigeria

SDA

30.8.2024 - 19:41

Bruno Labbadia will not become national coach in Nigeria
Bruno Labbadia will not become national coach in Nigeria
Keystone

Bruno Labbadia will not become national coach in Nigeria after all. According to the German magazine "Kicker", the former striker and long-serving Bundesliga coach has decided not to take up the position in Africa.

30.08.2024, 19:41

30.08.2024, 19:57

On Tuesday, the officials of Nigeria's football association announced that the appointment of the 58-year-old Labbadia was a done deal. However, this premature step and unanswered questions in the organizational area are now said to have caused the German to cancel.

In the Bundesliga, Labbadia worked at Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart, among others. He has been without a job since being sacked by the Swabians in April last year.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Stream. Thun and Schaffhausen deliver a duel of dream goals

StreamThun and Schaffhausen deliver a duel of dream goals

Media on Real's false start.

Media on Real's false start"Something's not right with Mbappé"

A look back at deadline day flops. The most curious reasons for last-minute transfers falling through

A look back at deadline day flopsThe most curious reasons for last-minute transfers falling through