Bruno Labbadia will not become national coach in Nigeria Keystone

Bruno Labbadia will not become national coach in Nigeria after all. According to the German magazine "Kicker", the former striker and long-serving Bundesliga coach has decided not to take up the position in Africa.

SDA

On Tuesday, the officials of Nigeria's football association announced that the appointment of the 58-year-old Labbadia was a done deal. However, this premature step and unanswered questions in the organizational area are now said to have caused the German to cancel.

In the Bundesliga, Labbadia worked at Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart, among others. He has been without a job since being sacked by the Swabians in April last year.

Videos from the department

SDA