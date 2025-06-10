Ramona Bachmann at the public national team training session in Grenchen on Monday. KEYSTONE

For weeks now, national team coach Pia Sundhage has been doing without Ramona Bachmann because she is not fit and has her train. Now the star striker has apparently arrived with a medical diagnosis. The surprising diagnosis: overtrained!

No time? blue News summarizes for you "As of today, Ramona is not fit," said Pia Sundhage at the press conference in Magglingen on Monday. She and the staff want the star striker to continue training in order to get her fit for the European Championship kick-off.

The problem: Bachmann arrived just a few minutes before Sundhage's press conference - after a medical check-up in Zurich.

According to information from blue Sport, the doctors' diagnosis is: overtraining. A common consequence of this is water retention, which can lead to obesity. It also increases the risk of injury. Show more

Ramona Bachmann arrives at the national team camp in Magglingen on Monday afternoon. A good 30 minutes later, national team coach Pia Sundhage invites her to a press conference.

The Swede is clearly asked about Bachmann. To the difference player with the fine feet, who she is not allowing to play because she is apparently not fit enough.

Sundhage: "As of today, Ramona is not fit"

The reason for the questions: Ramona's father, Martin Bachmann, recently told blue Sport: "Ramona has the feeling that she is fit enough. But the staff see it a little differently and we can't influence that."

Sundhage countered on Monday, saying: "As things stand today, Ramona is not fit." And: "It's good if she feels fit. But we look at data and also assess what we see with our eyes. If you look at how she's performed recently, how many games she's played...".

Words that the Bachmann camp certainly didn't like to hear. And apparently not the last act in the fitness debate for the time being. Because blue Sport has learned that Bachmann did not arrive in Magglingen directly from Paris, but only after a short detour to Zurich, where she underwent a medical check and an MRI examination - at the initiative of the federation.

According to the medical check, Bachmann is overtrained

The medical diagnosis according to information from blue Sport: Bachmann is said to be overtrained. This often results in water retention in the body, which can lead to weight gain. And even an increased risk of injury.

Did Sundhage get an update before her press conference? Probably not.

Sundhage had repeatedly stated in recent weeks that she and her staff had set themselves the goal of getting Bachmann one hundred percent fit for the start of the European Championships. Apparently, however, regeneration would have been a better recipe than speeding up.

There are still a good three weeks and a test match to go before the European Championship kick-off.