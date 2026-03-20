Frei and Dzemaili ennoble Nati star "A lack of recognition has accompanied Remo Freuler his entire career"

Remo Freuler has been one of the most consistent players in the national team for years - and yet he often receives less attention than others. Alex Frei and Blerim Dzemaili explain why the midfielder is so valuable to the SFA and Bologna.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since making his national team debut almost ten years ago, Remo Freuler has developed from a late starter into a permanent fixture and now has 84 international caps to his name.

In the blue Sport Studio, Alex Frei and Blerim Dzemaili describe Freuler as an underrated but hugely important leader who consistently performs at club and national team level and often receives too little recognition.

Freuler has earned himself a top reputation in Italy in particular, has emerged as a key figure at Bologna after an injury break and is on the verge of becoming the record Swiss player in Serie A. Show more

When Remo Freuler made his debut for the senior national team almost exactly 10 years ago, the Hinwil native was already 24 years old. While the central midfielder had yet to play a minute at the 2018 World Cup under coach Vladimir Petkovic, Freuler was a regular at the 2021 European Championship. He is also set to play in the center for Murat Yakin. The 33-year-old already has 84 caps (11 goals) under his belt.

Former internationals Alex Frei and Blerim Dzemaili are asked in the blue Sport Studio whether Freuler is one of the most underrated players in the national team. "He's simply incredibly important," says Frei. The lack of recognition has "accompanied Freuler throughout his career", he sums up. "Misjudged at GC, then he was sold to Winterthur. Then we brought him to FC Lucerne (2014). For a sum that is absolutely ridiculous in football today - far less than 100,000 francs," says Frei - once Head of Sport at FCL - in amazement, adding: "And he went on to have such a career."

"He's transferring because he's an important player"

After the chapter in central Switzerland, Freuler made the leap to Atalanta Bergamo in 2016. He then played for Nottingham Forest and is currently under contract with Bologna.

Frei does not want to be celebrated as Freuler's discoverer. What impresses the national team's record goalscorer about Freuler is that "he always plays. He changes, plays, goes off again, plays again, comes back and plays again. He doesn't have to change because he doesn't play or has to be loaned out. He changes because he is an important player," says Frei.

Remo Freuler: a permanent fixture in the national team. Imago

"It's clear that Granit (Xhaka) is the dominant figure in the national team in terms of personality. But I believe that internally they know what they have in Remo," emphasizes the 46-year-old Basel native.

On the way to a record

Freuler has left his mark not only with the SFA, but also at club level. Particularly in Serie A, the strong-running model professional has earned himself an outstanding reputation. He is still nine league games away from catching up with Stephan Lichtsteiner and becoming the sole record Swiss player in Italy's top division. He has currently made 293 appearances for Atalanta and Bologna. He has overtaken the number 3, Blerim Dzemaili (280), this season.

For Dzemaili, Freuler is a top European player. He thinks the focus in German-speaking Switzerland is too much on the Premier League and the Bundesliga, while Italy and Spain are somewhat under the radar. Yet Freuler is "a leader, a captain."

"Bologna really struggled this season. They had to go through a few months at the bottom and lost a lot of games. And why? Because Remo was missing due to an injury (broken collarbone). Remo is a very important part of this team," says Dzemaili, emphasizing Freuler's importance to the Serie A club.

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