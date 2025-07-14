Laia Ballesté is looking forward to Switzerland's quarter-final against Spain Keystone

Laia Ballesté grew up in Spain and knows Switzerland's quarter-final opponents better than anyone. Even though the central defender plays a minor role in the sport, she wants to score the big one.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When her cell phone rings, Laia Ballesté is just relaxing. She is lying on the terrace of her home in a bikini, enjoying the summer. Football is far away at the moment, but when the 26-year-old hears Pia Sundhage on the other end of the line, it quickly comes back into focus.

Ballesté is standing in the Culture and Congress Center in Thun on Sunday afternoon, the place where the players and staff of the Swiss national team are meeting with the media during this European Championship. Instead of bottles of sun cream and exotic drinks, Ballesté is greeted with microphones. And although she didn't actually make the final squad cut before the European Championships, the defender is suddenly part of a team that has achieved something historic at this tournament and will be able to play its first ever European Championship quarter-final against her home country Spain in Bern on Friday.

Sundhage always told her in conversations that she should keep training and stay fit, says Ballesté. And when Luana Bühler had to withdraw due to injury, the national coach was the first to dial Ballesté's number on her phone. "I had to tell my mother next door to be quiet so that I could hear what Pia was saying," Ballesté says with a laugh. "But she was already jumping for joy that I could be there after all."

The unsuccessful debut

The Espanyol Barcelona player has been regularly called up since the SFA officials pulled her out of the hat, so to speak. Her mother is Swiss, she has relatives in Neuchâtel and Sonceboz, and her grandmother regularly serves up traditional Swiss dishes such as "Ghackets & Hörnli" when she visits French-speaking Switzerland.

As a footballer, however, Ballesté has not yet been able to leave much of a mark in the Swiss jersey. In her only Nations League appearance, she did not cut a stylish figure in the 3-3 draw with Iceland in April and was at least partly to blame for two goals conceded. Ballesté herself knows that her debut could have gone better. She also knows that it is unlikely that coach Sundhage will make any changes to the back three of Noelle Maritz, Julia Stierli and Viola Calligaris for the European Championship quarter-final.

Nevertheless, the Spanish-Swiss dual national wants to make her contribution to the team's success and be ready when she is needed on the pitch. "Every player knows her role," she says. "I want to support the team, whether I'm playing or not."

Sharing the excitement with Italy

On Friday, the Swiss women took a trip to the Wankdorf Stadium to watch the match between Spain and Italy (3:1). Ballesté does not want to reveal what she noticed. After all, it could be that her comments somehow ended up in the Spanish camp in Lausanne. She is good friends with Spanish striker Cristina Martín-Prieto and knows some of the players in the world champions' team personally.

Ballesté says she was rooting for Italy in the stadium and hoped that the Squadra Azzurra would be Switzerland's quarter-final opponents. "After all, we all know how much quality Spain has." But: "If they have a bad day, there's a chance for us too. Because we also have a lot of potential."

The defensive player knows that, in a way, she has the role of spy, that probably no one in the SFA team knows as much about the Spaniards as she does. Ballesté says that she will be speaking up more often in the dressing room over the next few days and sharing her knowledge and observations with the team.

At the same time, she is also aware that she cannot give Switzerland a blueprint on how to pull off the big coup on Friday. "I don't think they're paying much attention to me in the Spanish team and are already trembling," says Ballesté and laughs.

But then she says something that gives footballing Switzerland that spark of hope that the European Championship adventure won't end in Bern, something that Sydney Schertenleib, who has already been engaged in Barcelona, has already hinted at. "Like every team, Spain has weaknesses. We just have to be ready and take the opportunities that come our way. Why shouldn't we win?"