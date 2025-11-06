A VAR intervention in stoppage time, a defender scores a remarkable goal and Lamine Yamal applies for the Ski World Cup - these are the best scenes of the Champions League evening.

Andreas Lunghi

Garnacho's dangerous finish... into the side netting

Chelsea are held to a 2-2 draw away at Qarabag. During the final offensive, the space in the home side's penalty area becomes tighter, so Garnacho tries from distance. However, his shot ends up out of bounds instead of in the Qarabag goal. Small consolation for him: he hit the target at 2:2 and at least secured a point for the Londoners.

Burns' dream header

Newcastle United have the upper hand against Athletic Bilbao. After Joelinton's would-be opening goal in the 9th minute was disallowed for offside, Dan Burn scored with a superb header into the far corner in the 11th minute to give Newcastle the lead.

Yamal dribbles past Brugge's defense

Lamine Yamal shows all his skills again during his FC Barcelona's visit to Bruges. His goal to make it 2:2 is a feast for the eyes. He could register for the next slalom race in the Ski World Cup.

Samardzic scores fantastically - after a handball by his team-mate

Lazar Samardzic scores a dream goal in the 90th minute to give Atalanta victory over Olympique Marseille. But there was something wrong. Before the counter-attack, Atalanta's Ederson handles the ball in his own penalty area. The VAR intervenes, but sees nothing irregular - much to the annoyance of the French side.

VAR prevents Barça from conceding in stoppage time

Brugge gave Barcelona a hard time - and could have left the pitch as winners. But they could have, because Romeo Vermant's goal to make it 4-3 was disallowed by VAR. The Belgian stole the ball from Barça goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny with a foul. This decision is fine, says refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet in the blue Sport Studio.