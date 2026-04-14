FC Barcelona go into the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Atlético Madrid with a two-goal deficit. Lamine Yamal invokes the spirit of another sporting great.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barcelona face elimination from the Champions League after losing the first leg against Atlético Madrid.

The Wanda Metropolitano has not been a good place for the Catalans of late.

Lamine Yamal recalls LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA win in 2016. Show more

In the quarter-final first leg, FC Barcelona suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Atlético Madrid. The Catalans will be hoping for a comeback in tonight's second leg, live on blue Sport from 9 p.m., to book their place in the semi-finals after all.

Barcelona have already experienced first-hand how difficult it is to play at the Wanda Metropolitano this season. Hansi Flick's team lost the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final 4-0.

One player who should make the difference in the second leg is Lamine Yamal. The exceptional Spanish talent continues to believe that he can advance to the next round. "We will fight for the crest. We want to reach the semi-finals and will give it our all. A comeback is absolutely possible," said Yamal at the pre-match press conference.

"All the Barca players have great quality. I think we have a team full of players who can still turn the game around," said the young star confidently. Yamal also made it clear on social media that he believes in his team's comeback.

The 2024 European champion changed his profile picture on Instagram. It now features a picture of American basketball star LeBron James. The picture shows James after winning the 2016 NBA Finals, alluding to the comeback of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the basketball player's former team, which sensationally won the Finals 4:3 after trailing 3:1.

We will see a different Lamine yamal on Tuesday

i promise you pic.twitter.com/IDsSpRZtUJ — Abdy (@abdywontmiss) April 12, 2026

When asked about the change to his profile picture, Yamal said: "He is one of my role models and inspires me, which is why I chose him." Whether he can emulate his role model on the pitch remains to be seen.

The first leg