Criticized after his birthday party: Lamine Yamal (18). KEYSTONE

Lamine Yamal usually stands for brilliant moments on the pitch - but his 18th birthday party suddenly landed the young star in trouble in Spain. The controversy even became a political issue. And rightly so?

DPA dpa

The exceptional player turned 18 on July 13 and celebrated his birthday lavishly. According to media reports, Yamal organized a party at a finca in Olivella, around 50 kilometers south-west of Barcelona. The 200 or so guests are said to have included team-mates such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Gavi as well as many well-known artists from the Spanish-speaking world, such as the successful Argentinian DJ and songwriter Bizarrap. It was announced in advance that drugs, cell phones and cameras would not be allowed at the party.

Despite these measures, more and more details are now coming to light - leading to major criticism of Yamal. For example, the Barcelona player is accused of hiring minors for entertainment. This caused outrage among the Spanish Association for People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias (ADEE).

ADEE President Carolina Puente sparked the controversy with the criticism that it was "unacceptable that in the 21st century people with dwarfism are still being used as entertainment at private parties". It is even more serious "when public figures such as Lamine Yamal are involved". Legal action is being considered, Puente said.

One of the artists hired by the FC Barcelona professional strongly rejects the association's criticism. "Nobody treated us disrespectfully (at the party), they should just let us work in peace", he said in an interview with the radio station RAC1.

The man, whose identity is known to the station but who wishes to remain anonymous, emphasized: "I don't understand what's so special about it. We are just normal people doing what we want to do in a completely legal way."

Fines of up to one million in future

Spanish law prohibits the degradation of people with short stature and other physical characteristics or disabilities. Irrespective of this, the left-wing central government in Madrid plans to tighten the law on Tuesday with fines of up to one million euros.

In the context of the controversy surrounding Yamal, Jesús Martín Blanco, the director general responsible at the Ministry of Social Rights, emphasized the presumption of innocence. However, the public prosecutor's office, the ombudsman and the hate crime unit at the Ministry of the Interior had been asked to investigate. No statement from the professional footballer or FC Barcelona was initially available.

Artists criticize attacks on Lamine Yamal

Meanwhile, the national player and 2024 European champion published a video and photos of his party on Instagram. Among others, the short (around 1.50 tall) Dominican rapper Chimbala can be seen alongside the host - both singing and holding a microphone. Did the artist's stature even play a role in the signing?

Meanwhile, several artists and media commentators sided with the player. The artist Juan alias Míster Peke, who has short stature himself, criticized the attitude of organizations such as ADEE on television. His work in show business is voluntary and he does not feel discriminated against. Míster Peke accuses ADEE of wanting to make people with dwarfism invisible.

More videos from the department