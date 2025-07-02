The Icelandic women's footballers are making their fifth consecutive appearance at the European Championship finals and have also recently finished ahead of Switzerland in the Nations League Keystone

Iceland and Finland open the European Championship finals with the first match of Group A in Thun before the Swiss open their campaign.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In a group with Norway as the favorites and Switzerland with home advantage, a win in the clash between the other two northern countries is almost a must if they are to maintain their ambitions of reaching the quarter-finals. Kick-off is at 18:00 on Wednesday in the Arena Thun.

Based on their recent history, the Icelanders are slightly favored. They are making their fifth consecutive appearance at the European Championship finals, but only reached the quarter-finals in 2013, winning just one of their 13 matches.

Finland's greatest success was some time ago. In 2005, the "Snow Owls" reached the semi-finals of the European Championship. They are ranked 26th in the FIFA rankings, twelve places behind Iceland, but have won all three of their international matches - most recently two years ago in Reykjavik (2:1). A close match can therefore be expected.