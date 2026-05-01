Johan Manzambi is shaking up the Bundesliga and Europa League this season with SC Freiburg. Even blue Sport experts Daniel Gygax and Michael Lang are raving about the 19-year-old national team star.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Johan Manzambi is making a big impression at SC Freiburg this season.

In the Europa League studio at blue Sport, experts Daniel Gygax and Michael Lang go into raptures about the Swiss national team star.

Gygax describes the 20-year-old as one of the "most exciting Swiss players ever".

Lang agrees and smells a big transfer: "I can see him at Juve or Inter." Show more

"For me, he's one of the most exciting Swiss players ever," Gygax starts the hymns of praise in the blue Sport studio. "He can be found everywhere on the pitch. And the Freiburg coach lets him do it too. The output that comes out of it is incredible."

With so many facets, it comes as no surprise that Manzambi is "a hot commodity on the transfer market", Gygax continued. Fellow expert Michael Lang agrees: "I see him somewhere with Juve or Inter - or maybe the German way with Dortmund or Bayern."

"Confident, but down-to-earth at the same time"

Manzambi's qualities are very valuable because he can bring them to bear anywhere on the pitch. "I've rarely seen a player who can do so much," says Lang in amazement - and enumerates: "He can tackle, he's technically incredibly good, he scores goals, he's very intelligent. And what is often forgotten: he has a really clear head. He's young and knows exactly what he wants. He is self-confident, but at the same time down-to-earth enough to work on himself."

The blue experts also have high hopes for the 19-year-old Swiss at the World Championships. "For me, he can be a decisive factor in the Swiss team at the World Cup," Lang clarifies. "Maybe he'll start the tournament as a supplementary player and then become a regular, with the flexibility he brings."