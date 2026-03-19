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Gala's horror show in Liverpool Lang ends up in hospital after advertising board accident and Osimhen breaks his forearm

dpa

19.3.2026 - 12:23

Eliminated and two stars lost: Galatasaray Istanbul laments injuries after being knocked out of the Champions League. Noa Lang was hit in a particularly strange way.

DPA

19.03.2026, 12:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Galatasaray Istanbul are eliminated against Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League.
  • It's not just the defeat that is painful for national team players Noa Lang (Netherlands) and Victor Osimhen (Nigeria).
  • Lang suffered an unfortunate injury to his finger and Osimhen suffered a fracture to his right forearm.
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Wedged between two advertising boards: Dutch international Noa Lang injured his thumb in a curious way. During the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool FC in the Champions League, the Galatasaray Istanbul striker writhed in pain, blood flowing from the deep wound.

"He's on his way to hospital, it's a serious problem with his finger," said Gala coach Okan Buruk after the Champions League defeat. The club announced in the morning that Lang had suffered a deep cut to his thumb and was undergoing surgery in Liverpool accompanied by the team doctors. The operation went successfully, Lang announced on Instagram, thanking everyone for their help and commenting with the words "Shit happens".

Broken arm for Osimhen

Lang lost his balance after a duel with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and staggered backwards into the advertising hoarding. The 26-year-old apparently caught his thumb between two boards and immediately grabbed his hand in obvious pain.

In addition to Lang, Victor Osimhen is also missing from the Istanbul club for the time being. The Nigerian international suffered a fracture to his right forearm in the first half. Initially, the arm will be in plaster and the decision on an operation will be made in the coming days, according to the club. German international Leroy Sané came on for the striker.

Victor Osimhen (right) broke his right forearm on Wednesday.
Victor Osimhen (right) broke his right forearm on Wednesday.
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