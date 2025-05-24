Lara Marti misses the home European Championships due to a cruciate ligament injury. Keystone

Lara Marti has to bury her hopes of taking part in the home European Championships. The Swiss defender from RB Leipzig ruptured her cruciate ligament in training and will be out for several months.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In Marti's place, Laia Ballesté (Espanyol Barcelona) will join the Swiss camp in Saillon on Monday for the final two Nations League matches.

With Coumba Sow (Basel) and Noemi Ivelj (GC), national coach Pia Sundhage has also nominated two more players. The Swiss squad for the games in France (May 30) and against Norway (June 3) now comprises 25 players.