Lara Marti at the end of March 2025 during one of her last Bundesliga appearances before tearing her cruciate ligament. Imago

Lara Marti tears her cruciate ligament shortly before the home European Championships and has been out injured ever since. The national team player for RB Leipzig tells blue Sport what helps her in difficult times and what her goals are.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Marti is working hard to get back on the pitch after her cruciate ligament rupture and talks openly about her progress and setbacks during her rehab.

Missing out on the European Championships at home was emotionally difficult for her, but she still experienced the games as a fan in the stadium and sees the boom in women's football as a well-deserved development.

Support from her family, club and mental coaching as well as a contract extension until 2027 give her security while she works on her future outside of football. Show more

Lara Marti made her debut for the national team in 2019 and took part in both the 2022 European Championship and the 2023 World Cup, but "only" made one partial appearance each time. The 26-year-old has been thwarted by injuries more than once in her career, otherwise she would certainly have more than 18 international appearances under her belt. Particularly painful: last May, shortly before the home European Championships, she tore her cruciate ligament. The versatile professional footballer talks to blue Sport about the difficult time after the devastating diagnosis and reveals what gives her strength on her way back and what goals she is pursuing with RB Leipzig and the national team.

Lara Marti, you tore your cruciate ligament in May a year ago, shortly before the European Championships. How are you doing?

I would say that my everyday life is dominated by rehab. But basically I'm doing quite well.

What do you mean by basically?

There are weeks that are really good and you notice how things are going uphill. But there are also phases where you stagnate or take small steps backwards. Everyone who goes through this kind of rehab talks about these different phases. Depending on which phase you're in, you feel better or less well. But that's normal and just part of it. So, on the whole, I'm doing really well.

Where are you at the moment? Is a comeback this season realistic?

With a cruciate ligament rehab, things can go great for five months and then not go so well again for the next three months and everything is delayed. That's why the club and I haven't set an exact date. The important thing is that I can do a good and complete rehab. Everything would have to go optimally for me to be able to play another game this season. We'll just see how it goes, but we're not forcing anything.

Leipzig's Lara Marti (left) is working on her comeback. Picture: RB Leipzig/Motivio

There's never a good time to tear a cruciate ligament, but it's certainly doubly bitter so close to the home European Championships. What has that done to you?

I'd be lying if I said it didn't do anything to you. You only experience a home European Championship once in your career and it was a big goal to be there. Of course I was super sad and disappointed. In the beginning, you can let your emotions get the better of you, but then you have to try and accept the situation as soon as possible. An injury like that is part of our professional risk.

Did you still watch the European Championship matches?

Yes, I was in the stadium for every game. It was important for me at the time that I could still experience the whole atmosphere. I'm not just a footballer, I'm also a football fan. And so I went there as a fan of the girls. It was also really nice that they made us feel like we were part of the team, even if we weren't in the squad.

Were you a bit surprised that the European Championship was such a boom?

It was really nice to see the euphoria we were able to spark. Somehow that's what women's football deserves. That we are also seen and that people see what we achieve. But those fan marches in Bern were crazy. Never in my life would I have dreamed of that, it was just mega, mega beautiful.

I'm sure it was still hard for you personally not to be there as a player. Who or what helped you to deal with this setback?

It certainly helped me in the initial phase that I was able to be at home and had long-time friends and family around me. You're very limited after an operation like this, you often underestimate that a little. Going up and down the stairs on crutches, grabbing a coffee or a bite to eat, it's not all that easy. After a few weeks, I developed an awareness that it's okay to feel sad or have less energy from time to time. Because there are always mega good phases afterwards. I learned not to give the bad phases so much weight.

How long were you at home?

I did the first six to eight weeks of my rehab there, then I went back to the club. It would have been almost impossible alone in my apartment. I don't know how I would have managed it, probably not at all. I could hardly do anything at the beginning.

Did you also seek external help from sports psychologists or mental coaches?

We are lucky that we can contact Alain Meyer (sports psychologist) in the national team. And we also get the support we need at the club. There are always conversations about how we feel, how we perceive the whole thing, what things we could change and what we want to keep. But there were also phases when I didn't have the energy to talk about how I was feeling because I was so physically exhausted.

A strong signal also came from your club: At the end of November, your contract was extended until 2027. What did that mean to you?

That was a really cool sign from the club. They approached me and said: 'Hey, we want to give you time for rehab. We don't want you to feel stressed in any way and we really want you to take the time to fully recover. Of course, that was also a relief, as my contract would have expired in the summer. That's really not something you can take for granted and I'm grateful to Leipzig for that.

Is there anything good about an injury like that? Do you have more time for things that you wouldn't otherwise be able to do?

I think it's always important to try and see the positives. You're a bit more flexible and can perhaps go on a trip, to a concert or do something else on a day when it wouldn't otherwise be possible. Of course, I'd prefer to be on the pitch all the time, but I don't miss our eternally long away trips either (laughs). I don't always have to go on them now.

You're 26 years old and still have your best years ahead of you. Have you already thought about what might happen after your career at this stage?

I would be exaggerating if I said that I already have a clear plan in my head, but I'm also studying business administration with sports management at FFHS. I now have one more year of lessons and then six months to complete my Bachelor's thesis. It gives me a good feeling to be doing something on the side that also helps me off the pitch.

And what are your medium and long-term goals with Leipzig and the national team?

First of all, it's important for me to do a good rehab and feel good about playing football again. It really is a long injury and it takes time to get back into the rhythm. We want to gradually work our way up with Leipzig. I want to take on responsibility and use my experience to lead the way and help us achieve our goals as far as possible. The national team is still a long way off. But yes, one of my goals is to be called up for the national team again.

Next year's World Cup will take place in Brazil. How does that sound?

Yes, it would be a dream come true if we qualified and I could be there. But it's important to stay in the moment and not look too far into the future. Things can happen so quickly in football. You really have to take it step by step and try to enjoy the journey towards your goal.

Do you never find that difficult?

Sometimes it is difficult because you naturally want to progress as quickly as possible. But it takes time and you have to be patient. If you're always chasing a goal, you can lose sight of yourself. I'm convinced that those who accept the situation feel better and are happier.

Lara Marti takes photos during an RB Leipzig men's Bundesliga match. Picture: RB Leipzig/Motivio

What is important to you outside of football, what do you like to do?

When I have time, I certainly enjoy going home. And there it's really just about being with my people. I also like to read. If I can sit outside, the sun is shining and I have a book with me, then all is right with the world. I've also bought myself a camera. When the weather is right, I just put it on and take photos. Sometimes it's portraits, sometimes it's landscapes. I've also been to a football match for our men's team. I was behind the bench during the game and after the final whistle I was able to go out onto the pitch. The whole atmosphere with all the fans was a mega experience.

You seem to have an artistic streak. How do you like the new away shirt for the national team?

Hey, I was really surprised. It's something different and I still think it's kind of cool. It was always pretty plain and now it has a bit of pep.

This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here. Image: SFV The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. Image: SFV The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. Image: SFV Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success." Image: SFV The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark. Image: SFV Here's another look at the whole shirt. Image: SFV The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com. Image: SFV On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway. Image: SFV This is what the Nati's new away shirt looks like The Swiss national team's new away jersey is here. Image: SFV The modern design was inspired by the Swiss passport. Image: SFV The away shirt is based on the design of the inside of the passport, with the sides following the path of the water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys, through the 26 cantons and out into the world. Image: SFV Nati captain Granit Xhaka says: "I liked the shirt straight away, it's fashionable and modern. I'm delighted to be wearing new colors after almost 15 years in the national team. We want to stand out on the pitch with the new design and celebrate success." Image: SFV The shirt is also a real eye-catcher in the dark. Image: SFV Here's another look at the whole shirt. Image: SFV The new away jersey will be available from March 24 at the Official Fanshop Ochsner Sport, selected retailers and PUMA.com. Image: SFV On March 31, the Nati stars will wear this jersey for the first time in the away game against Norway. Image: SFV

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